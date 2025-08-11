Drivers lose 565 hours to car-related admin over a lifetime

Motorists ‘lose’ up to 565 hours of their lives to car-related admin and maintenance planning.

A poll of 2,000 drivers, of all vehicle makes and models, revealed that on average, they spend the equivalent of a full day each year thinking about service schedules, MOTs, and potential issues – time that could be better spent elsewhere.

Over 6 in 10 (63 per cent) have missed important occasions because they couldn’t get there due to a car-related problem. In fact, drivers reported having to change plans an average of four times a year due to undetected car issues.

The research was commissioned by BMW, whose Proactive Care service is designed to give drivers added confidence and convenience, working quietly in the background to help keep them moving with greater peace of mind. Available on every BMW less than 10 years old, the technology uses real-time vehicle data to alert drivers to potential issues before they become problems, remind them about scheduled maintenance, or offer immediate support following an accident.

To bring this to life and raise awareness of this intelligent technology, BMW used car tyres to create a striking clock visual sculpted in beach sand to symbolise the precious hours that could be reclaimed.

Werner Pagenstert, Customer Support Director at BMW Group UK said: “Time is the ultimate luxury and shouldn’t always be lost to car admin or unplanned maintenance. Proactive Care helps drivers reclaim those 565 lost hours and spend more time doing the things that matter most to them.”

The study also found that nearly half of drivers (46 per cent) say motoring admin takes up valuable headspace. Many still rely on traditional methods to stay organised, with over half (52 per cent) using diaries to manage service schedules, 37 per cent waiting for a dashboard alert before acting, and 37 per cent admitted to actively delaying visits to a garage.

The impact this has on car ownership is significant, with over two thirds (68 per cent) of motorists saying they’d enjoy driving more if they had greater peace of mind.

This comes as the average Brit spends just a tenth of their day doing what they actually want, with the rest absorbed by obligations and life admin. When asked how they would prefer to use time reclaimed from car-related admin, a third (33 per cent) said read more, 32 per cent would prioritise exercise, and a quarter would book themselves a much-needed holiday.

For many, getting away from it all is key: 37 per cent crave more trips and holidays to escape daily pressures, and 1 in 5 admit that holidays are the only time they can fully switch off from everyday stress and life admin. Furthermore, a quarter (24 per cent) said that true relaxation only comes once they’re physically away from their everyday stresses.

To help Brits make the most of their reclaimed time, BMW has partnered with the Seren Collection hotels in Wales to offer one lucky driver a two-night luxury stay for two – complete with a tasting menu experience – and use of an all-electric BMW for the duration of the trip.

Pagenstert continues: “With so many people valuing this quality time away, we wanted to offer drivers the chance to do exactly that, whilst demonstrating the peace of mind that Proactive Care provides.

Entries are open from 24 July to 24 August 2025. Entrants must be aged 21 or over; driving licence restrictions apply. For full terms and conditions and to enter, visit https://www.bmw.co.uk/en/campaigns/proactive-care-competition.html.

To find out more about BMW Proactive Care, please click here.