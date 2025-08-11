KAMM launches new 912T with touring character

KAMM expands 912 range with handcrafted 912T touring model

912T designed for those who desire more comfort than the purist 912C

Re-engineered ‘616’ engine delivers 163hp and 201Nm

Tractive suspension engineered for enhanced road comfort

Interior features handcrafted Fusina comfort seats

Optional audio system and wireless charging add to everyday usability

Prices for the KAMM 912T start from just €245,000

More details available at KAMManufaktur website

Budapest: 6th August 2025

KAMManufaktur is proud to announce the arrival of the 912T, a bespoke touring model specifically designed and engineered for those who relish the journey. Naturally, the KAMM 912T retains all the revered characteristics of other KAMM models, with timeless design, lightweight precision and a pure, analogue driving experience, all now with added comfort and sophistication.

With global deliveries of the purist 912C well underway, the debut of the 912T delivers touring with style, class and the unmistakable KAMM spirit that has attracted customers around the world.

“The KAMM 912C is our ultimate interpretation of the iconic 912 for those who desire performance on both the road and track, but when we were asked if we could build a more relaxed, touring version, we were excited to create the 912T,” says Miklós (Miki) Kázmér, founder and CEO of KAMManufaktur. “The 912 is a timeless classic and in the 912T we have re-imagined it as a sports tourer that delivers elevated comfort without diluting the pure joy of driving.”

Creating lightweight, classic sports cars is at the very core of the KAMM philosophy and the flagship 912C is the ultimate expression of the dedication to lightweight performance. At 860kg, the comfort features of the 912T add a bit of weight, but it is still an incredible 100kg lighter than the original 912. One of the main contributors to its light weight is the in-house manufactured carbon fibre for key pieces of bodywork, including the bumpers, wings, bonnet and boot lid. The 912T features metal doors and glass windows, enhancing the interior refinement, especially on longer journeys.

The highly experienced KAMM team, including former engineers from Porsche Motorsport, Singer and Koenigsegg, have worked extensively on the famous ‘616’ four-cylinder engine to ensure it delivers all the desirable characteristics of a genuine classic tourer. Power is 163hp with 201Nm of torque and the redline of 6,500rpm is lower than that of the 912C. This ensures more civilised motoring when required with exhilarating performance always available on demand. A non-valved touring exhaust system adds to the slightly more relaxed feel and the transmission has been re-calibrated to ensure a smoother, more touring-oriented driving experience.

The same is true of the suspension, with the tailor-made one-way Tractive system tuned to provide a more comfortable ride, while still delivering exemplary handling dynamics. The 912T is available with a choice of stunning wheels, including classic Fuchs 15-inch alloys, or seriously cool 15-inch alloys with the ‘steelies’ look.

As with all KAMM models, the seats are handcrafted and tailored by Fusina, designed for more comfort in the 912T. Smiths instruments create a focal point and there is a range of options to further enhance the feeling of refinement, including a discretely hidden audio system and wireless phone charging.

“Our team of designers and engineers relished the chance to create a slightly more comfort-oriented version of our 912,” says Kázmér. “In the 912T we have crafted a timeless sports tourer that exudes style and sophistication, without compromising the purity of the drive.”

Prices for the KAMM 912T start at €245,000, excluding the donor car, and it will be built in strictly limited batches of five. Production of the 912T will commence early in 2026 and build slots can be reserved with a deposit of €10,000.

It all adds up to a superb classic sports tourer that is thrilling to drive hard one moment, or to relax and enjoy the journey the next. Combined with KAMM’s passion for everyday usability and reliability, the 912T truly delivers on the brand’s mantra of Dare to Drive.

KAMM 912T Specifications

Body:

Original bodywork fully restored by KAMM expert craftspeople

Reinforced structure to enhance safety and handling

Carbon fibre used for wings, bonnet, boot lid, wing mirrors and bumpers

Full glass windows to enhance soundproofing and comfort

Engine:

2.0 litre air-cooled 616 4-cylinder engine

Produces 163hp at 6,500rpm and 201Nm at 6,500rpm

JPS air-cooled cylinder heads and pistons further modified by KAMM

Electric individual throttle bodies created by KAMM

Bespoke intake and exhaust primaries engineered by BDN for KAMM

KAMM Carrera cooling

Over 200 versions of the new engine tested in simulation by KAMM and BDN

Exhaust:

Bespoke non-valve touring exhaust

Gearbox:

Original 901 5-speed dogleg gearbox upgraded by KAMM

Touring gearing patterns specific for 912t

Linkage and short-shifter developed by KAMM

ZF limited slip differential

Bespoke hydraulic clutch

Electrics:

Wire harness and connectors developed to premium specification

Power Distribution Module

KAMM designed ECU

Interior:

Touring seats developed by Fusina and KAMM

Smiths gauges produced to KAMM specification by Caerbont Automotive

Fusina Racing steering wheel

Optional audio system with Bluetooth

Optional wireless phone charging

Suspension and brakes:

TracTive comfort suspension

Billet Brembo four-piston calipers , vented discs all round

Wheel options:

Fuchs 15-inch alloy wheels

15-inch steel-style alloy wheels

For further information and drive requests email here

Editors should note the ultra-lightweight, performance-oriented KAMM 912C will be available to view in the USA throughout August, key events include:

August 11 th Porsche Monterey Classic Event

Porsche Monterey Classic Event August 15 th The Quail

The Quail August 16th Monterey Motorsports Reunion