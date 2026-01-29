Driving on Sunshine: Nissan celebrates Clean Energy Day with a solar‑powered Ariya Concept

Equipped with 3.8m² custom solar‑panel system using high efficiency photovoltaic cells that convert sunlight directly into DC power

Real‑world testing shows up to 14.3 miles additional range on a bright sunny day

Concept demonstrates Nissan’s innovation towards acarbon‑neutral future through next‑generation clean‑energy technology

London (26.01.2026) – As we celebrate Clean Energy Day, Nissan unveils a solar‑powered Ariya concept—an exploration of how future electric vehicles could harness the world’s most abundant renewable energy source: the sun.

Developed by engineers from Nissan’s Advanced Product Planning team in Dubai and Powertrain Planning team in Barcelona, the concept features 3.8m² of high‑efficiency photovoltaic panels integrated into the hood, roof, and tailgate. These polymer and glass-based solar panels convert sunlight into DC power, managed through an advanced controller designed to optimize energy use and reduce reliance on external charging infrastructure.

Technology that unlocks new EV freedom

Real‑world testing reveals the transformative potential of the system:

In ideal conditions, the system can deliver up to 14.3 miles of additional range per day

In cities with high solar exposure—such as Barcelona—the vehicle can generate an average of 10.9 miles of daily solar driving range

Year‑round averages show significant gains globally: 6.3 miles/day in London, 11.7 miles/day in New Delhi, and 13.2 km/day in Dubai

Drivers can reduce their charging frequency by up to 65%, depending on usage

A two‑hour, 50 mile journey can produce 0.5 kWh of clean energy, adding up to 1.8 miles of free, zero‑emission range

Such performance has powerful implications for regions with limited charging infrastructure. Drivers could enjoy longer intervals between charges, greater autonomy, and lower cost of ownership simply by parking or driving in the sun.

A collaboration that turned a bold idea into reality

The project began with a simple but ambitious question: What if EVs could charge themselves? This sparked a partnership with Dutch solar‑mobility innovator Lightyear, who supplied the next‑generation panel technology brought to life by Nissan’s engineering teams.

“The solar‑powered Ariya concept embodies Nissan’s belief that innovation and sustainability must move forward hand‑in‑hand. By exploring how vehicles can generate their own renewable energy, we are opening the door to new opportunities for customers– greater freedom, reduced charging dependency, and a cleaner future. This concept is not just a technical milestone; it’s a vision of how Nissan intends to lead the next phase of electric mobility.”, said Shunsuke Shigemoto, Vice President ePowertrain & Internal Combustion Engine Powertrain (ICE), Technology Research & Advanced Engineering & Chief Powertrain Engineer, Nissan AMIEO.

A step toward Nissan’s 2050 carbon‑neutrality goal

The solar‑powered Ariya concept reflects Nissan’s long‑term commitment to building a cleaner, more connected world. By exploring solar charging as an integrated EV solution, Nissan continues to innovate toward its global ambition of achieving carbon neutrality across the life cycle of its products and operations by 2050.