New Renault Duster reinvents the spirit of adventure for India

New Renault Duster unveiled as a robust compact SUV for the Indian market

Modern, expressive design and a fully redesigned, high-tech interior, featuring OpenR twin screens and Google Automotive Services

Efficient, new-generation powertrains, including the full hybrid E-Tech 160, alongside advanced petrol engines

On sale in India in spring 2026, with South Africa and the Gulf States following

Since its launch in 2010, Renault Duster has become a symbol, gaining almost two million customers worldwide. Robust, affordable and enjoyable to drive, it has kept pace with the expectations of an increasingly diverse customer base. New Duster is a fully updated new-generation vehicle, reinvented for India as part of the Renault International Game Plan 2027.

Launched in India in 2012, Renault Duster created the compact SUV (B+) segment. Today, this segment is one of the most buoyant in the local market, accounting for 14% of passenger car sales in 2025. Duster has sold over 200,000 units in this highly competitive sector, establishing itself as a reference for freedom, robustness and versatility.

India is now the world’s third-largest automotive market and a strategic pillar for Renault. This rapid growth has been accompanied by a major shift in consumer habits, with SUVs now accounting for almost 55% of passenger car sales, compared with just 12% in 2012.

New Renault Duster will go on sale in India in spring 2026, with subsequent launches planned for South Africa and the Gulf States.

A strong industrial and commercial footprint in India

Renault has invested €3 billion in its international strategic plan to consolidate its offering and profitability worldwide. Five industrial hubs outside Europe – India, Morocco, Turkey, South Korea and Latin America – support the development of eight new models globally.

New Renault Duster will be assembled at the Chennai plant, one of Renault’s key industrial hubs. Since opening in 2008, the site has assembled over three million vehicles, including 1.2 million for export to more than 100 countries, and has produced 4.6 million engines and gearboxes. The plant currently manufactures Renault Triber and Kiger.

Renault relies on a comprehensive local ecosystem in India, including the Renault Design Center Chennai, inaugurated in 2025, and a major engineering centre jointly operated with Nissan. The brand has more than 350 dealerships and 450 service outlets across the country.

Sophisticated, modern and expressive design

With New Duster, Renault reinvents its iconic multi-purpose SUV with a more sophisticated and contemporary design, while remaining faithful to its adventurous DNA. The emphasis on both function and appearance is evident throughout, combining muscular proportions with visible improvements in perceived quality.

New Duster features strong shoulder lines, a robust stance and generous ground clearance of 21.2 cm, allowing it to tackle a wide range of terrain. The front end is characterised by a trapezoidal grille framed by full LED headlights (depending on version), featuring Renault’s latest light signature. At the rear, LED lights linked by a horizontal light strip visually emphasise the vehicle’s width and stability.

Styled for adventure, New Renault Duster incorporates SUV-specific features such as lower body protection, front and rear skid plates, pronounced wheel arches, roof rails and sculpted bumpers. Aerodynamics and assembly quality have also been carefully optimised.

Measuring 4.34m long, 1.81m wide and 1.66m high, with a 2.66m wheelbase, New Renault Duster combines compact exterior dimensions with generous interior space. Approach and departure angles of 25.7° and 29.2° respectively, along with reinforced chassis stiffness and engine protection, preserve the original Duster’s go-anywhere capability.

Six colours will be available at launch: Jade Mountain Green (new, and inspired by the Himalayan forest), Pearl White, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, and River Blue. A two-tone finish with a black roof and rear spoiler (depending on version) will also be available.

A redesigned cabin focused on comfort and technology

The interior of New Renault Duster has been completely redesigned to deliver a modern, comfortable and intuitive driving experience. Built on Renault Group’s new modular platform and upgraded electronic architecture, the cabin features a high level of connectivity.

The horizontal dashboard incorporates the OpenR twin-screen display. A digital instrument cluster measuring up to 10.25” (7” on entry-level versions) presents all essential driving information, while a central 10.1” touchscreen manages multimedia and connected services.

New Renault Duster features Google Automotive Services, providing access to Google Maps and Google Assistant directly via the OpenR link multimedia system. This enables real-time navigation, voice control of vehicle functions and access to a wide range of apps from the Google Play catalogue – unique to this class.

The raised centre console includes e‑Shifter gear control, an electric parking brake, an induction charging pad, two USB‑C ports, cup holders and a 4‑litre cooled storage compartment. Overall interior storage capacity totals 33 litres.

Comfort is enhanced through power‑adjustable ventilated front seats, dual‑zone climate control with PM2.5 particulate filtration and an ioniser, and improved acoustic insulation. Rear passengers benefit from generous legroom, dedicated air vents and a panoramic sunroof.

The boot offers a capacity of 518 litres, extending to 1,789 litres with the 60/40 modular rear seats folded, accessed via a powered tailgate.

Powertrains and driving experience

The New Renault Duster range is spearheaded by the full hybrid E‑Tech 160 powertrain, a first for a Renault model in India. It combines a 1.8‑litre four‑cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and an intelligent multimode automatic gearbox with 15 operating modes. Total output is 160 hp, supported by a 1.4 kWh battery. In urban driving, the vehicle can operate in all‑electric mode for up to 80% of the time, reducing fuel consumption by up to 40%. Total driving range is up to approximately 620 miles.

Two additional petrol powertrains are available. The Turbo TCe 100 is a 1.0‑litre three‑cylinder turbocharged engine producing 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque, paired with a six‑speed manual gearbox. The Turbo TCe 160 is a 1.3‑litre four‑cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 160 hp and 280 Nm of torque, available with either a six‑speed manual or six‑speed DCT transmission.

Suspension consists of independent front McPherson struts and a rear torsion beam, tuned to balance comfort and stability across a wide range of road conditions. The chassis set‑up ensures confident motorway stability and a compliant ride on uneven surfaces.

Advanced safety and driver assistance

New Renault Duster is equipped with a comprehensive suite of 17 advanced driver assistance systems. Features include adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking with detection of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, blind spot warning, traffic sign recognition and driver attention monitoring. Parking and low‑speed manoeuvres are supported by a 360° camera system, front, rear and side parking sensors, and Flank Protection technology. Automatic high beam and weather recognition functions further enhance visibility and safety. All systems can be customised via the central touchscreen or the My Safety Switch, with automatic reactivation at start‑up.