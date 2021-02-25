Legal service specialists Document Risk Solutions (DRS) have created more than 50 jobs since 2017 and are currently recruiting following a move into a new office building.

DRS, who deliver contract management services to some of the largest banks and asset managers, have grown their local team from 3 to 55 in three years, after securing more clients, and now occupy two floors within Marlborough House.

The company have seen an increase in clients, as businesses look to save time and resource. Larger office space will allow them to continue with their growth plans, accommodating more employees to deal with the increase in demand for their services.

DRS currently recruit several highly skilled graduates from Newcastle’s local universities, and plan on continuing to tap into local talent as part of their future business plans. They are hoping to grow the total number of employees to 100 within the next 2 to 3 years, bringing more jobs to Newcastle and more opportunities to local graduates.

The company, who also have an office in London, chose to expand to Newcastle back in 2017 due to the city’s high-calibre of graduates and strengths within the professional services sector.

DRS were also attracted to the city due to the high staff retention rates and vibrancy of the city providing an energetic work-life balance for employees.

Michael Beaton, Director, Document Risk Solutions commented:

“2020 was a successful year for DRS, with more clients coming to us for our bespoke contract management services. We are very pleased to be expanding our office in Newcastle and creating more employment opportunities, following the growth we have seen since establishing our office here three years ago.

“Having our office in Newcastle has allowed us to benefit from lower business rates and a large talent pool of graduates, highly skilled in the legal sector, allowing us to focus on mentoring these employees to specifically meet our clients’ needs – which has contributed to our continued growth. We are proud to be a part of such a thriving city and look forward to increasing our presence in Newcastle and recruiting more graduates and local people throughout 2021.”

Jennifer Hartley, Director of Invest Newcastle added:

“Newcastle’s corporate services sector employs more than 130,000 people and is continuing to grow. It is promising to see DRS’s expansion and growth, further strengthening the sector and creating a much-needed job boost for local residents and young people coming out of university at this time. Invest Newcastle have been working with the team at DRS since 2015 when the company was first looking at establishing a base outside of London and since then we have watched them continue to grow and succeed.

“Our city has a strong talent pool of graduates, with more than 20 law related university courses offered at some of our local universities. We are also home to more than 100 legal firms, with more and more businesses like DRS choosing to expand outside of London, recognising our city’s strengths as a place to invest.”

DRS are currently recruiting in Newcastle with opportunities ranging from graduate to senior roles in their legal, business and newly-established tech team. Find out more at: https://drs-als.com/careers