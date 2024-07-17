Dryad Networks among 29 global finalists in XPRIZE Wildfire competition with innovative ‘Florian’ drone concept

Dryad Networks, a pioneer in wildfire detection technology, is proud to announce its selection as one of 29 finalists in the XPRIZE Wildfire Competition. The company’s groundbreaking ”Florian” project, aimed at early wildfire suppression using autonomous drones, has earned it a spot in the final round of this prestigious competition.

Building upon the success of their Silvanet system, a network of solar-powered sensors that detect early signs of wildfires, Dryad Networks is now developing Florian to combat these fires at their earliest stages. Named after the German patron saint of firefighters, Florian will employ drones permanently stationed in forests, ready to swiftly and effectively extinguish fires before they escalate.

“We are honoured to be selected among organizations committed to ending destructive wildfires,” said Carsten Brinkschulte, CEO and co-founder of Dryad Networks. “With Silvanet detecting wildfires early, Florian will enable us to take rapid action using drones equipped with innovative acoustic wave cannons to extinguish fires in an environmentally responsible manner.”

In collaboration with U.S.-based Sonic Fire Tech, the Florian project is set to create a revolutionary autonomous solution. This cutting-edge system will leverage ultra-early detection sensors to pinpoint the precise locations of fires and dispatch drones to extinguish them within minutes. These drones will be outfitted with state-of-the-art infrared and bio-inspired event cameras for navigation and fire detection, ensuring swift and accurate response.

Dryad Networks’ participation in the XPRIZE Wildfire Competition underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions to address the escalating threat of wildfires worldwide. As extreme wildfires continue to cause billions of dollars in damage and wreak havoc on fragile ecosystems, new technologies like Florian are vital for early detection and suppression.

“Climate change is intensifying the wildfire crisis,” warned Brinkschulte. “Year after year, we witness megafires growing in strength, frequency and destructive power. New technologies hold the key to overcoming this crisis, but the time to act is now.”

About Dryad Networks

Dryad provides ultra-early detection of wildfires as well as health & growth-monitoring of forests through the Silvanet solution – solar-powered gas sensors deployed in a large-scale IoT sensor network. Dryad aims to reduce unwanted wildfires, which cause up to 20% of global CO2 emissions and have a devastating impact on biodiversity. By 2030, Dryad aims to prevent 3.9m hectares of forest from burning, preventing 1.7bn tonnes of CO2 emissions. To learn more about Dryad, please visit dryad.net.

About Sonic Fire Tech

Sonic Fire Tech has developed the world’s first practical acoustic wave fire suppression system that is portable, scalable, and powerful enough to tackle real world fire scenarios. Sonic Fire Tech will provide devices to prevent structure fires in high-risk areas, suppress wildfires before they have a chance to spread, and provide an alternative fire solution for commercial and residential applications. For more information please visit SonicFireTech.com.

About the XPRIZE Wildfire Competition

The XPRIZE Foundation, a leader in fostering technological innovation to address global challenges, launched the Wildfire Competition to drive advancements in wildfire detection and management. The competition is divided into two tracks: “Space-Based Wildfire Detection & Intelligence” and “Autonomous Wildfire Response.” The finalists for the former track were announced at the FDIC International Conference in Indianapolis, the world’s largest firefighter gathering, highlighting the critical importance of innovative solutions in wildfire management.

Competing in the Autonomous Wildfire Response track

In the “Autonomous Wildfire Response” track, teams are challenged to autonomously detect and suppress a high-risk fire in a 1000 square kilometer, environmentally challenging area within 10 minutes, leaving any decoy fires untouched. This rapid detection and response capability is essential for effectively managing wildfires and minimizing their impact.