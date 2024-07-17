Newcastle Interior Design Studio Makes Two Senior Hires

Rachael Sellers and Oliver Holmes have joined the senior management team at Bernard Interiors.

Bernard Interiors, a multi award-winning interior design studio headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, with offices in London, has made two senior leadership appointments to support the growing demand for its commercial and residential interior design services.

Oliver Holmes joins as Operations Director alongside Business Development and Marketing Manager, Rachael Sellers. The duo will support Bernard Interiors as it develops new services and expands into overseas markets, helping the business achieve its ambitious growth plans.

The studio, established in 2008 by Managing Director Jen Bernard, now employs over 20 people and specialises in turnkey solutions for later living design and high-quality residential interiors nationally.

On his appointment, Oliver said: “Having spent 10 years in financial services, with three of those years spent as a Vice President of Banking Operations with Deutsche Bank, I am delighted to bring this experience to the dynamic team at Bernard Interiors, at such a pivotal time.

“My focus is on supporting Jen and the business in realising our vision for growth. We’re currently exploring opportunities for digital transformation, and developing new and dynamic services for our clients. I’m looking forward to the challenge and all that we will achieve over the coming years.”

Rachael Sellers brings 20 years of experience in marketing and business development across the professional services and healthcare sectors, including 11 years as Head of Marketing and Business Development at BW Medical Accountants.

Along with Oliver, she has high ambitions for the future of Bernard Interiors, commenting: “Having known and admired Jen and her business for many years, I am thrilled to join Bernard Interiors and be part of its exciting growth journey. The team’s award-winning work in the later living sector is truly inspiring, challenging outdated stereotypes with beautifully designed, functional spaces that enhance wellbeing.

“The focus at Bernard is unique, in that as well as being an accomplished design studio, the business has a commercial outlook that ultimately adds tangible value for clients and investors. I’m very much looking forward to playing my part in Bernard Interiors’ journey.”

Bernard Interiors’ portfolio of national clients includes Audley Villages, Retirement Villages Group and Hadrian Healthcare, complemented by a range of private clients in the UK and abroad, with a special focus on Marbella.

On the appointments of Oliver and Rachael, Founder and Managing Director Jen Bernard, said: “I am incredibly proud of all that our talented team has achieved over the past 15 years. We are a company that cares about every detail, resulting in positive change in the way people live.

“Oliver and Rachael add strength and depth to our already experienced design team, and I am excited for the next phase of our growth, continuing to bring value and warmth to every project, and always championing the successes of our brilliant team.”