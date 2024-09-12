Dryad Networks introduces third-generation Silvanet gateways for optimal ultra-early wildfire detection and forest management

The product enhancements improve connectivity, energy management, damage and water resistance and ease of installation

Dryad Networks, a pioneer in wildfire detection technology, is proud to announce the general availability of its third-generation Silvanet border and mesh gateways, which include new features for optimal ultra-early wildfire detection and forest management.

The significant improvements include industry-first direct-to-satellite connectivity, extended LoRa radio range, easy installation thanks to a new mounting bracket and ruggedized, weather-resistant design with IP67 waterproof rating.

Dryad Networks is the first in the wildfire detection and forest management industry to offer built-in direct-to-satellite connectivity in its gateways, enabling reliable communication in even the most remote forest areas. This system reduces reliance on terrestrial networks, offering real-time monitoring and bi-directional communication, including remote configuration and firmware updates. By including direct-to-satellite connectivity in mesh gateways in addition to border gateways, Dryad adds an extra layer of redundancy resulting in unparalleled network reliability, enabling fallback to satellite connectivity in case of a loss of terrestrial connectivity.

Other enhancements include improved reliability and extended network coverage, making the third-generation gateways ideal for large-scale deployments in challenging environments with maintenance-free operation of 10 to 15 years.

The Silvanet Border Gateway is placed at the border of a target forest area, and the Silvanet Mesh Gateway extends network coverage into the depth of the forest using a unique multi-hop mesh networking architecture. The gateways are the core of Dryad Networks’ Silvanet Suite solution for wildfire detection and forest management, providing a robust communications network for the Silvanet Wildfire Sensors and additional sensors currently under development.

“At Dryad Networks, our mission is to protect the world’s forests by developing innovative and scalable solutions for wildfire detection and forest management. Our third-generation Silvanet border and mesh gateways represent a significant leap forward in achieving this goal, offering unmatched reliability, network performance, coverage and ease of use. The upgrades reflect our commitment to continuously advancing our technology to meet the evolving needs of our partners and end users,” said Dryad Networks Chief Executive Officer Carsten Brinkschulte.

“The introduction of direct-to-satellite connectivity and extended LoRa range in our new gateways marks a pivotal advancement in wildfire detection technology. These features ensure that even the most remote and challenging environments can be monitored in real time, without reliance on terrestrial networks. This technological breakthrough sets a new standard in the industry,” said Dryad Networks Chief Technology Officer Pedro Silva.

The enhancements in Dryad Networks’ third-generation Silvanet border and mesh gateways improve connectivity, energy management, damage and water resistance and ease of installation.

Improved connectivity:

Built-in satellite communication in North America and Europe, in partnership with EchoStar Corporation, a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Onboard satellite communication helps especially in areas where there is no terrestrial communication infrastructure. It also provides redundancy to 4G network communication; if gateways cannot connect over 4G, they instead can use the direct-to-satellite connection.

Embedded SIM card: A built-in embedded SIM card (NB-IOT / LTE-M) with multi IMSI provides global out-of-the-box mobile network connectivity.

External SIM card slot: An easily accessible, user-serviceable SIM card slot enables replacement of the built-in embedded SIM card with a local SIM for optimized local connectivity.

Extended LoRaWAN (long range wide area network) range enables the third-generation gateways to communicate over longer distances, up to 10 kilometers (6 miles), reducing the number of gateways required per deployment.

Improved energy management:

Dual solar panels: The third-generation border gateways include two solar panels, doubling the energy available to the most critical elements in the Silvanet system.

Thirty percent more energy storage than the second-generation gateways: An increased number of super capacitors in the third-generation gateways provides more energy storage in the solar-powered gateways and helps ensure continual operation especially in difficult lighting conditions and shaded environments.

Improved damage resistance and waterproof rating:

No external antennas: The fully integrated PCB (printed circuit board) antenna design with no external antennas improves reliability and eliminates a weak point of other gateway designs.

A single rigid-flex PCB for maximum durability: The advanced rigid-flex PCB design eliminates any internal connectors and cables, further improving reliability and longevity of the devices in challenging environmental conditions.

IP67 waterproof rating and ruggedized design ensure that the third-generation gateways can withstand harsh environmental conditions, making them highly reliable even in the most challenging climates. This durability significantly extends their lifecycle and eliminates maintenance, which is a critical consideration for long-term deployments.

Easier installation:

New mounting system: The third-generation gateways can be installed 50% faster than second-generation gateways, due to a new mounting bracket and locking system which is used to attach the gateways to trees or poles. This solution is substantially faster and easier to install and improves radio connectivity.

Built-in near-field communication (NFC) interface for local configuration and testing: The NFC interface is especially helpful in areas where there is no communication infrastructure that may prevent or impede installation or maintenance communication between a gateway and the Silvanet Cloud Platform. Technicians can access the gateway configuration and testing controls at the gateway site with an NFC-enabled device such as a smartphone, with no need to scan QR codes during installation and maintenance.

The third-generation Silvanet border and mesh gateways are available immediately from Dryad Networks and from its growing network of reseller partners. For sales inquiries, visit https://www.dryad.net/contact.

About Dryad Networks | https://www.dryad.net/

Dryad provides ultra-early detection of wildfires and health and growth-monitoring of forests through the Silvanet solution – solar-powered gas sensors deployed in a large-scale IoT sensor network. Dryad aims to reduce unwanted wildfires, which cause up to 20% of global CO2 emissions and have a devastating impact on biodiversity. By 2030, Dryad aims to prevent 3.9 million hectares (9.6 million acres) of forest from burning, preventing 1.7 billion metric tons of CO2 emissions.