All-new DS 4 premium hatchback will be available with choice of three variants – DS 4, Performance Line and Cross

All models available DS’ advanced petrol and diesel engines as well E-TENSE plug-in hybrid powertrains

DS 4 features DS’ striking new design language, and class-leading levels of technology

Suite of safety equipment includes DS DRIVE ASSIST, enabling Level 2 semi-autonomous driving

DS IRIS SYSTEM and DS SMART TOUCH provide intuitive touch, voice and gesture control for infotainment

Segment-first DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY and DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION help deliver a luxurious and refined driving experience

Prices start from £25,350 OTR with first UK deliveries later this year

DS AUTOMOBILES has revealed pricing and specifications for its all-new premium hatchback, the DS 4. Customers will be able to choose between three stylish variants, with all three featuring with DS’ efficient E-TENSE plug-in hybrid powertrain or advanced PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesel engines.

The all-new DS 4, the fourth model in DS’ range, will be available in DS 4, Performance Line and Cross derivatives, with prices starting from £25,350 OTR, and deliveries starting later this year.

The all-new DS 4 features a striking new design, set to make it stand out on the open road or city streets. All derivatives feature a distinctive front end, characterised by a new light signature. Slim projector headlights are complemented by Daytime Running Lights made up of two LED strips on either side featuring 98 LED lights in total. Sculpted surfaces and flush door handles define the car’s side profile, while the steeply sloping rear window leads into a new rear light signature, and gives the car an athletic and purposeful profile.

Refined materials are used throughout the DS 4’s interior, including Alcantara®, forged carbon and wood, all incorporated via new upholstery techniques, blending sophistication with the car’s advanced technology. These techniques include watchstrap leather, pearl stitching and hidden seams (where each stitch stops on a full hide).

With the all-new DS 4, customers can choose the powertrain that best meets their needs. The all-new DS 4 is available with a highly efficient E-TENSE 225 plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO 2 emissions as low as 34g/km (WLTP). The DS 4 will also be offered with a choice of three advanced PureTech petrol engines, a PureTech130, PureTech180 and PureTech225, and a frugal BlueHDi 130 diesel. All powertrains are sold exclusively with DS’ smooth shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The DS 4 introduces new premium technology to the segment, including the DS IRIS SYSTEM – an all-new full HD touchscreen infotainment system supported by over-the-air updates and featuring the IRIS personal assistant with natural voice recognition. To make the system even more intuitive, DS SMART TOUCH provides a small, additional touchscreen below the centre console with customisable shortcuts and handwriting recognition.

Enhancing the safety and convenience of the DS 4, DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY projects key information onto the windscreen, helping drivers keep their eyes on the road at all times. Meanwhile, DS DRIVE ASSIST enables semi-autonomous driving and, further improving safety, while DS NIGHT VISION helps detect hazards in low or poor visibility through the use of infrared camera technology, with objects projected to the driver display.

Available as an option on all DS 4 with PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesel powertrains, DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION is a segment-first innovation. A camera positioned at the top of the windscreen scans the road ahead for imperfections, while four attitude sensors and three accelerometers record every movement, allowing the system to control each wheel independently and thereby delivering a smooth and composed ride at all times.

Jules Tilstone, Managing Director of DS Automobiles UK, said: “The all-new DS 4 is the next evolution of the DS model range, offering a new, striking design, efficient powertrains and class-leading technology. I’m excited for UK customers to experience our unique take on the premium hatchback. With three variants to choose from, the DS 4 is a vehicle that will perfectly match the needs and tastes of UK customers.”

The all-new DS 4 is available in DS 4, CROSS and Performance Line variants.

DS 4

DS 4 variants are ideally suited to families and those after a versatile premium hatchback with a stylish and practical shape. The refined and charismatic design was inspired by the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE CONCEPT, with a compact length and wide, athletic stance. DS 4 models feature special bumpers, subtle chrome touches and a contrasting colour roof. In DS 4 specification, customers can choose between three trims – Bastille+, Trocadero and Rivoli.

Bastille+ models come standard with 17-inch ATHENS alloy wheels and add a chrome finish to the DS WINGS and upper window surrounds with gloss black door mirrors. All models come standard with o LED lights and front rear, while inside the seats are trimmed in Tungsten Peruzzi cloth. Infotainment is provided via a 10- inch HD touchscreen and key information for the driver is delivered via a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Also included is Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera with 180-degree vision.

Trocadero models add a 19-inch FIRENZE diamond-cut alloy wheels and a chrome finish to the DS 4’s distinctive front grille. Trocadero models also benefit from upgraded infotainment in the form of the DS IRIS SYSTEM. This combines 3D Connected Navigation with Natural Voice Recognition for an intuitive and personalised experience. The system can be operated via the 10-inch central touchscreen, or via DS SMART TOUCH – a unique gesture control system located on the centre console that helps drivers to access key functions with ease. The interior trim is also upgraded to Tungsten Diamond cloth fabric.

Rivoli trim brings 19-inch SEVILLA diamond-cut alloys, while the interior’s luxury ambiance is heightened by Basalt black leather trim. A number of safety features are also added, including DS DRIVE ASSIST. This enables Level 2 semi-autonomous driving and incorporates Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and Lane Positioning Assist. DS MATRIX LED VISION headlights ensure exceptional visibility, automatically adapting according to traffic conditions, steering wheel angle, speed and weather conditions.

PERFORMANCE LINE

The DS 4 Performance Line is available in two trims – Performance Line and Performance Line+, with both models featuring a more athletic look. The exterior trim highlights the car’s dynamic design, with a gloss black finish for the front grille and DS WINGS, as well as dark tinted rear windows and black upper window surrounds.

Performance Line models come with black 19-inch MINNEAPOLIS diamond-cut alloy wheels which add to its aggressive look, while the interior is trimmed in Black Alcantara® further adding to the atmosphere. The Perforated Fleur Leather Steering Wheel gains Performance Line stitching and a Forged Carbon insert. Performance Line models also feature front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, LED front and rear lights and, as with all DS 4 models, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch central touchscreen.

Performance Line+ adds a number of advanced driver assist and safety features, including advanced emergency braking system and adaptive cruise control, in addition to the DS IRIS infotainment system with DS SMART TOUCH and the DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY.

CROSS

The DS 4 Cross complements the elegant design of the DS 4 with SUV-inspired styling cues, including side skirts, gloss black roof bars, front and rear skids and black bumpers. Also available as an exclusive option is Advanced Traction Control, featuring sand, snow and mud modes for improved grip when driving off-road.

There are two trims available in Cross specification – Cross Trocadero and Cross Rivoli. Cross Trocadero models come with 19-inch SAPORRO alloy wheels and a Tungsten Diamond cloth interior, while Cross Rivoli models are fitted with 19-inch LIMA diamond-cut alloy wheels and a Basalt black leather interior.

The Cross Rivoli’s discerning specification features the DS IRIS SYSTEM and DS SMART TOUCH. It also includes keyless entry and start, while the DS MATRIX LED VISION headlights incorporate a Dynamic Bending Light function, which recalls the directional headlights of the 1967 DS. In the DS 4 Cross Rivoli, the moving central module can turn to an angle of 33.5°, illuminating the sides of the carriageway and following the driver’s vision in corners. This feature is also available on the DS 4 Rivoli and Performance Line+ trims.

All DS 4 Cross models benefit from the DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY. New, immersive technology creates an optical illusion whereby vital driving information is displayed four metres ahead of the windscreen, diagonally following the driver’s gaze at– the first time this has been seen in the segment.

DS 4 Prices

The all-new DS 4 starts from £25,350 OTR, with deliveries due later this year.