The RVE version is characterized by special “Graffiti” livery, a striking graphic design inspired by that of the Hypermotard 950 Concept presented in 2019 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

A sophisticated painting process and application of the graphics guarantees a result comparable to that of an airbrushed bodywork

The electronic package of the Hypermotard 950 RVE is enhanced with the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 15 June 2020 – Ducati presents the new Hypermotard 950 RVE, which is part of the Borgo Panigale fun-bike family between the entry model Hypermotard 950 and the top of the range Hypermotard 950 SP.

The Hypermotard 950 RVE is characterized by a livery called “Graffiti” that is inspired by street art. The bike builds on the success achieved in 2019, especially on social media, by the Hypermotard 950 Concept presented at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Wanting to transfer the same manufacturing quality of the concept bike from which it derives to the production motorcycle, it was necessary in the painting phases, to employ highly skilled labour, use very low thickness decals and adopt a particularly long and complex process. The result is comparable to that of an airbrushed bodywork.

Not only graphics, but also a standard equipment upgrade for this new version. The electronic package of the Hypermotard 950 RVE is enhanced by the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO, which is added to the components already present in the standard version, namely Bosch Cornering ABS with Slide by Brake function (in setting 1), Ducati Traction Control Evo (DTC EVO) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO.

The Hypermotard 950 is the fun-bike par excellence of the Ducati range and is designed to guarantee a high level of fun and control while riding. The aggressive design of the bike, inspired by the motard look, revolves around the twin exhausts under the seat and the smaller superstructures that leave the mechanical components visible, including the trellis rear frame that communicates lightness and essentiality. Ergonomics ensure the rider maximum responsiveness in all conditions. The seat is flat, particularly tapered to ensure wide movement and allows you to touch the ground with ease.

The Hypermotard 950 RVE is powered by the twin-cylinder 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine, which with its 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and 9.8 kgm of torque, of which over 80% is already available at 3,000 rpm, is the perfect engine to offer maximum fun both in sports riding on the track or on roads full of curves and in everyday riding on urban stretches.

At the top of the Hypermotard 950 range is the Hypermotard 950 SP with racing graphics and Öhlins suspension with increased travel, Marchesini forged rims and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO.

The bike will be available in Ducati dealers starting from July and will have an SRP of £11,750