The Bannatyne Group is opening an express spa at the rejuvenated Teesside International Airport.

Following a £100,000 investment to create a luxury wellbeing environment, the spa, which is in a prime location in the departure lounge, opposite Duty Free, is expected to open in late 2021. It will create several jobs initially and more as demand increases.

The work is being carried out by a local firm to exacting specifications in keeping with the Bannatyne wellbeing brand.

The spa will offer a range of 15-to-30-minute treatments and experiences including massage chairs, manicures and pedicures, hands-on massage and the latest in skin revitalisation – LED face masks. There will also be the opportunity to purchase skincare products, thanks to a partnership with Elemis.

The treatments will be bookable in advance, or open to walk in passengers subject to availability.

Duncan Bannatyne, chief executive and chairman at the Bannatyne Group said: “As a Darlington-headquartered business it is obvious that the rebirth of Teesside International Airport has been a huge positive for the town and the region.

“Passenger numbers are high and increasing as new flights and destinations are announced and I am proud to be investing in our first Express Spa and contributing in a small way to the vision the Tees Valley Mayor has for the airport.”

Teesside International Airport has undergone a major, multimillion-pound transformation since it was bought back into public control by Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority. Ryanair’s flights to four popular holiday destinations have been taking off this summer, alongside KLM’s reintroduced service to Amsterdam Schiphol. Loganair’s schedule of domestic flights has recently had a boost following a deal with British Airways, which lets passengers go worldwide from Teesside on one ticket without rechecking bags when flying with BA via London Heathrow.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This is yet another vote of confidence in our airport from a renowned businessman who has seen the value of our transformation and wants to come on board. Duncan has an eye for spotting opportunities and growth and this latest venture is a testament to how far the airport has come, and he can see the potential.

“We’re always looking at ways to make the airport better, offering something a bit different experience for our passengers and standing out from the crowd. It’s also another example of how our airport is creating good-quality jobs for local people.”

Karen Wilkinson, operations director at the Bannatyne Group, said: “The transformation at Teesside Airport has been amazing and this is going to be another fantastic offering for its passengers. Whether it’s groups of friends, couples treating themselves pre-flight or a last-minute beauty fix the spa will cater for everyone.

“The emphasis will be on offering a calm and relaxing environment with first-class treatments and therapists, the perfect start to a holiday or a pick me up before a long-haul flight.”