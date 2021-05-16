Two North East sportsmen-a former Durham and England U-19 cricketer and a boxer from Middlesbrough-are now making full use of their athletic skills in the highly competitive world of staff recruitment.

Darlington-born Adam Hickey, 24, now playing as an all-rounder for Marske CC in the North Yorkshire South Durham League, and cruiserweight Matty Regan, 30, have been signed by Tribe Recruitment, one of the region’s biggest and most successful recruitment consultants whose headquarters are in Darlington.

Hickey, released by Durham CCC at the end of last season having appeared in four first class matches in 2016 and four T20 games in 2017, has extensive experience of league cricket in the North East with Durham Academy, Washington CC, Chester-le-Street CC and Benwell Hill CC in Newcastle.

He has also played for Northumberland and Durham Seconds.

As Hickey opens a new innings in his career at Tribe Recruitment, starting with the company’s Engineering and Construction division last week on May 4, boxer Regan is proof that his ring skills can be transferred to business.

Training five days a week, mostly at Lion’s Den Boxing Gym at Easterside in Middlesbrough, between fights Regan has been employed profitably in the Transport and Logistics division since August of last year.

With the active encouragement of their bosses, both Hickey and Regan will continue their professional careers in sport alongside their recruitment work.

In Adam’s case as Marske CC’s new professional this season in the NYSD League, and Matty’s now preparing for a fight in July at The Hub, part of Teesside University in Middlesbrough.

“ We are delighted to have Adam and Matty on board and it proves that people from different backgrounds and experience can be just as successful in others,” explains Leandra Smith, Tribe Recruitment’s Key Accounts Director.

“ Sportsmen need to be dedicated, competitive and committed, and these values Adam and Matty have shown repeatedly since they joined us. Adam, when we interviewed him for the job, was the pick of hundreds of applicants.

“ He was so mature-beyond his years-and his time playing tough cricket in Australia proved that he’d learned a lot from living overseas.

“ As regards to Matty, he loves his job and he applies the very same intelligence in his role as a senior recruitment consultant, that he shows as a fighter. He’s really hungry to succeed.

“ But their backgrounds are worlds apart from Simon Trelfa, our Marketing Coordinator, who has a Master’s degree in Digital Media – but Adam and Matty bring the same amount of energy and intelligence to our business,” emphasises Leandra Smith. “Simon has been integral to the development and awareness of the Tribe Recruitment brand throughout the COVID pandemic, and is another example of the diverse, high calibre people we’ve been able to attract in the last year.

“Along with Helen Bartle and Lauren Hodges, who also recently joined the company as Operations Manager and Divisional Manager of our Transport division, we’re overjoyed by the new faces, personalities, and examples of high level professionalism within our offices as we look forward.

Tribe Recruitment, based at Morton Palms Business Park in Darlington, employs more than 150 staff and provides permanent and temporary workers to companies throughout the UK.

For more information and if you need to talk to Adam Hickey or Matty Regan, please contact Lisa Spark, Managing Director of Tribe Recruitment on 01325 285033 or at lisa@triberecruitment.co.uk