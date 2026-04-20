Durham University secures best-ever 22 subjects in world top 100 in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026

Durham University has achieved a best-ever 22 subjects in the world top 100 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026.

Durham’s previous best result, achieved last year, was 21 subjects in the elite world top 100. This year’s record return includes three subjects in the world top 10, and 10 in the world top 50.

Four ‘broad subject’ areas and 17 ‘narrow subjects’ have improved their QS rankings from last year, demonstrating Durham’s excellence across a wide range of subjects.

Durham’s highest ranked subject is Theology, Divinity and Religious Studies, where it is ranked fourth globally. Durham’s Department of Theology and Religion is one of the largest in the UK and brings together a vibrant international community of scholars and students.

Archaeology at Durham is ranked fifth in the world, reflecting the University’s internationally recognised research in areas including world prehistory, early complex societies, Roman and Classical archaeology, South Asia and Eurasia, and historical and contemporary archaeology. Durham’s recent archaeology research includes major discoveries, from the Iron Age ‘Melsonby Hoard’ to a newly uncovered Roman-era industrial hub near Sunderland.

In Geography, Durham has moved up five places to sixth in the world, highlighting its world-leading community of geographers conducting innovative and impactful research to transform lives and make a difference both globally and locally.

Law at Durham has entered the world top 50, ranking joint 49th.

The following subjects at Durham are placed in the global top 50: Anthropology (joint 25th), English Language and Literature (26th), Classics and Ancient History (joint 29th), Philosophy (joint 39th), Modern Languages (joint 40th), History (44th), and Law (joint 49th).

At the broader subject level, Durham continues to perform particularly strongly in the arts and humanities. In the 2026 rankings, Durham is placed joint 31st globally, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s leading institutions in this area. The University is also ranked joint 78th globally for Social Sciences and Management, reflecting the strength of programmes in law, education, politics, and related disciplines.

In science, Psychology moved up to 70th and Physics and Astronomy to joint 67th. Mathematics, Computer Science and Information Systems, Engineering and Technology also enhanced their rankings, and the broad subject area of Natural Sciences entered the world top 100.

Durham is consistently ranked as one of the world’s leading universities. It is The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide University of the Year 2026. It is ranked 94th in the QS World University Rankings 2026, and fifth in the Guardian University Guide 2026 and Complete University Guide 2026. Durham University Business School is among an elite group of business schools worldwide to be accredited by AACSB, AMBA and EFMD/EQUIS.

Professor Karen O’Brien, Vice-Chancellor of Durham University, said: “Durham is a world-leading university. The outstanding nature of our teaching and research is reflected in our global rankings success.

“It is particularly pleasing to see a high volume and broad range of subjects again placed so highly in these most prestigious rankings.

“We have been a world top 100 university every year since 2010. We are The Times and The Sunday Times UK University of the Year 2026.”

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are among the most prestigious global rankings, assessing universities using indicators including academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, and international research collaboration.

The 2026 rankings analysed more than 6,200 institutions worldwide, with 1,900 universities ranked across 55 subjects, producing over 21,000 individual ranking entries.

Full rankings are published here: https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings