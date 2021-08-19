durhamlane announces Katy Sayburn as its new CEO, as the revenue acceleration specialists, based in Wallsend, prepare for a period of growth that should see the firm more than double in size and reach eight figure revenues over the next three years.

As one of the North East’s most recognised brands, durhamlane has built a high-profile portfolio of clients over the past 10 years, including Sage, Deloitte, PwC, Sodexo and Konica Minolta, to name but a few.

Co-Founders Lee Durham and Richard Lane move to new roles to develop key arms of the business and ensure that growth plans are realised by developing new services and maintaining durhamlane’s exceptional reputation for outsourced demand and lead generation.

Lee and Richard have no plans to step away from the business, as durhamlane reaches unprecedented levels of growth, having doubled in size over the last 12 months, Lee Durham moves to Chief Growth Officer and Richard Lane steps away from his CEO role to become Chief Commercial Officer, handing over business management to Katy and allowing themselves more time to focus on continued business growth and ensuing 100% client satisfaction.

Richard said: “Now that we have built a 100 strong team, we recognised it was time for a new phase in our growth plans. Lee and I are sales guys at heart. Nurturing customers, innovating and developing new business relationships is where we are most passionate and add the most value to the team and the business.

Lee added: “I am so proud of how far we have come and what we’ve achieved, but Katy is key to realising our growth ambitions. We need someone with deeper expertise in running a large organisation. We realise it is a bold move for two founders to appoint a new CEO without plans to step back but it is the right step for our business at this stage in our journey.”

Katy’s background in international travel and tourism companies including Thomas Cook and Monarch Travel Group demonstrate the success of her customer and people focused approach to management. At Monarch Katy was the first female on the board of directors in