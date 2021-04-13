DYNAMO, the region’s tech champion, is to host a free webinar this month exploring government technology and lessons learned from the Covid pandemic.

The webinar, on Wednesday, April 21, features a panel of three tech leaders from government and business, and a former 10 Downing Street adviser.

The four panellists are:

Antony Collard – director of strategy, design, architecture and innovation at HMRC;

Daniel Korski – chief executive and co-founder of Govtech pioneers PUBLIC;

Jacqui Leggetter – head of integration (deputy director) at DWP

Tom Lawson – chief executive at Opencast Software;

Cate Kalson, director at global management consultancy Oliver Wyman, will chair the debate.

Daniel has 20 years of experience in senior positions in government across the UK, EU, and US, including three years as deputy head of policy at 10 Downing Street. His company PUBLIC combines knowledge from government, technology and finance to help startups and others deliver better public services.

Opencast’s Tom Lawson brings to the table direct experience of working with government departments in providing new digital services for people and businesses needing help during the pandemic.

“I hope we can look at the positive lessons learned from delivering government technology during the pandemic. We think Covid has shown us how we can move faster and work together better,” he says.

“We’ll share our experiences from work on govtech projects, discussing what challenges remain – and what reasons we have to be optimistic,” he adds.

Opencast earlier this year published a research paper, Lessons from the Storm, offering five key insights for govtech from the Covid crisis – http://opencastsoftware.com/papers/lessons-from-the-storm

Antony has worked in Government for over 25 years across a range of professions including technology, compliance, operational delivery and programme management. He built and led the HMRC Digital Delivery capability in its first four years, and was recently involved in the many Covid services HMRC launched, including ‘Eat Out to Help Out.’

Jacqui started working in DWP 20 years ago and has undertaken various digital roles and worked on many transformational projects. As Head of Integration her focus is on transforming integration services.

Dynamo’s ‘Pandemic lessons for government technology’ webinar will be online from 11am-12pm on Wednesday, April 21, and is free to join. To register go to http://dynamonortheast.co.uk/events.

The webinar is open to everyone, including SMEs, and will be delivered by Dynamo as part of the Catalysing Innovation in North East Clusters project, delivered by the Innovation SuperNetwork and part-funded by ERDF.

Dynamo North East is a business-led organisation with the core mission of ‘Growing the north east tech economy through collaboration, innovation, skills and noise.’ With more than 160 members, it is made up of IT organisations, large corporate employers in the region, consultants, technology hubs, education providers, local government and suppliers to the industry.