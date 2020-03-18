On Saturday 14 th March, E-Type UK and sister company DM Historics are to host the fifth instalment of the fan favourite Coffee, Cakes and Classic Cars from 11:00am until 2:00pm

Over 400 guests to be given behind the scenes look at specialist restoration workshops and a range of stunning classics as well as modern additions

Something for all motoring enthusiasts, with a fabulous array of classics from both businesses and guests alike

Free-to-attend event encouraging donations and held in support of the MS Society UK

Showing commitment to the cause, E-Type UK and DM Historics promise to match the amount raised on the day

Kent, 9 March 2020: E-Type UK and DM Historics are honoured to be welcoming hundreds of motoring enthusiasts to this year’s first instalment of Coffee, Cakes & Classic Cars. Taking place at the businesses’ state-of-the-art workshop facility on North Frith Farm in Hadlow, Kent, this next iteration of the fan-favourite event is set to showcase one of the best classic car line-ups yet.

Throughout the day a host of wonderful motorcars, spanning decades of automotive history will join E-Type UK & DM Historics’ latest restoration projects and available stock. Over 400 guests are due to attend, with a plethora of stunning classics, as well as modern classics from across the country. Guests are encouraged to park on-site at the free, secure facility and showcase their pride and joy and enjoy the day.

Alongside guests’ wonderful classics, E-Type UK and DM Historics will have a fabulous display the very best in E-type restorations and other world-famous marques. A dedicated team will be on-hand to answer questions, give expert advice and talk about everything automotive.

Coffee, Cakes & Classic Cars is in support of a very important charity – the MS Society UK. All proceeds from the sale of coffee and cake from the event will go towards supporting the charity, and will be doubled by the businesses. Freshly baked pastry and paninis from local suppliers, as well as fresh barista coffee and cold drinks can also be purchased.

E-Type UK & DM Historics will be displaying their latest range of stock, from a 1980 Porsche 911 SC line finished to echo the RS models, to a 1952 Jaguar XK120 FHS, there will be plenty of classics to admire. The workshops are also proud to be opening their doors to the public with demonstrations of how to best maintain your pride and joy, as well as the industry-leading work they carry out on some of the country’s most iconic sportscars.

As part of the “DMH Racing Paddock”, DM Historics Racing will be displaying their latest historic racing legends from an FIA 1962 Morgan +4, racing 1959 Jaguar MK1 and an FIA Ford Lotus Cortina MK1.

With a wonderful gathering of likeminded petrolheads, March’s event is free to attend and the perfect start of a warm and sunny spring here in the UK.

Founder Marcus Holland commented: “It will be an honour to welcome visitors along to our workshops for the next instalment of Coffee, Cakes & Classic Cars. To be able to gather hundreds of likeminded petrolheads in the Kent countryside for a motoring lunch gathering, all in the name of charity, is going to be a privilege. If you have a few hours free on the 14th and want to drive by for a spot of coffee and cake, surrounded by swathes of classic cars, we would be delighted if you could make it along.”

Full address:

The Duck House Barn,

North Frith Farm,

Ashes Lane,

Hadlow,

Kent,

TN11 9QU

Telephone: +44 (0) 1732 852 762