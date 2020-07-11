Patch 5.3 Release Date Confirmed for 11th August

LONDON (2nd July, 2020) – The wonderful world of DRAGON QUEST® X returns to Eorzea today with the start of the collaboration event “Breaking Brick Mountains.” FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online players can take part in this limited-time event until 27th July, battling powerful and pernicious golems to earn DRAGON QUEST-themed rewards.

Those who wish to participate in the event can speak with Havak Alvak in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald to start the quest, and then complete special FATEs located in various A Realm Reborn™ areas. Please note any players who have previously completed the collaboration event will be unable to do so again.

Players can earn the following rewards during the event period:

Thug’s Mug headgear

Wind-up Brickman minion

King Slime Crown headgear

Full details on the event may be found here: https://eu.finalfantasyxiv.com/lodestone/special/2020/Theres_Golems_in_Those_Hills/

Additionally, the next major update for the critically-acclaimed Shadowbringers expansion pack, “Patch 5.3: Reflections in Crystal” is scheduled for release on 11th August. New details on the upcoming patch will be revealed during the next Letter from the Producer LIVE stream, scheduled for 22nd July. Additional details can be found in the latest Letter from the Producer: https://sqex.to/V88hX

Additionally, fans can watch all episodes of “The Creation of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers,” which offer an in-depth look at the game’s development, and interviews with key developers imparting behind-the-scenes insight on the creation of the wildly successful MMORPG. The complete series, including a bonus episode featuring the creation of the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse raid series, is available to watch on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrFWly2wJzL7M7K_VhnD63YBNyuuzqmNj

Players new to FINAL FANTASY XIV Online are invited to download a free trial to access content up to level 35, create up to eight playable characters and experience the different playable races, classes, and jobs with no restrictions on playtime. New players who wish to experience the free trial may register here: http://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers™ is the third expansion for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online and has received acclaim from critics and fans alike since its release in July 2019. Packed with striking new environments, the new gunbreaker and dancer jobs, Hrothgar and Viera races, Trust system and much more, FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers offers players both old and new hundreds of hours of content to explore.

