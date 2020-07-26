After months of closure due to lockdown measures, the gym at Eastbourne Sports Complex in Darlington is set to re-open. From Monday 27 July, fitness fans can exercise indoors using the wide range of equipment as new safety measures are set in place.

Staff at the complex have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the gym can operate in a safe way. Measures include:

One way access system.

Limiting numbers in the gym.

Hourly time slots with time allowed after each session for staff to complete a full sanitisation before the next booking commences.

The opening of the gym follows a successful launch of outdoor exercise classes which have gone from strength to strength. Classes include Nordic Walking, Tai Chi, Health Walking and HIT Sessions. More than 100 people are taking part in these classes every week at the complex, which also boasts an eight lane running track, outdoor all weather pitches and a bowling green.

Members from Darlington Harriers running club are now back into training on the track. Anyone keen to use the track, whether or not they are in a club, can book a slot by contacting the centre. Times are available Tuesday to Friday, 10am–5pm and on Wednesday evenings, 5-8pm.

The bowling green is now open five days a week for club users and potential new members. Anyone keen to take up bowls can contact Alan Cooper on 01325 260769. Football clubs are now able to book grass pitches on the site.

Councillor Kevin Nicholson, Darlington Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and housing, said:

“This is the news that many of our gym users have been waiting for. Our Move More team has been delivering some great classes outdoors and this has been extremely popular with demand outstripping supply. I am delighted to welcome people back to the gym where they can resume their fitness routines in a safe way.

“Things will be different, but I am sure that, as with other areas of life after lockdown, people will adjust to the new way of doing things and enjoy their workouts.

To book or for more details, contact the team on 01325 405400 or email movemore@darlington.gov.uk