Online shopping can be extremely convenient, especially when you’re buying things that are cheaper than what you would find in stores. However, it can also add up very quickly if you’re not careful about making smart purchases. To get the most bang for your buck on eBay, follow these tips for finding items that cost less and pay less on shipping and handling fees as well.

7 Common Seller Strategies

The best way to ensure you’re getting a great deal is by knowing how sellers are playing tricks. If you want more for your money, make sure you avoid these seven common seller strategies. Remember: if it seems too good to be true, then it probably is.

Highlight and Underline Products reviews

When making any type of purchase online, we all want to get our money’s worth. Whether you’re buying clothes, electronics, or anything else, these simple tips will help you save money while still getting high-quality items that last. One of the best ways to make sure your new items are in good condition is by looking at reviews left by previous buyers. Read through user ratings and reviews before purchasing an item so you can find out about common issues with it—and whether those issues were resolved. If someone mentions that a particular model tends to break easily, for example, you might want to look elsewhere instead of spending more time and money replacing a product down the line.

Ask About Shipping Options

Many buyers think that eBay is cheap—after all, it’s easy to find eBay discount codes, deals, and other promotions. However, sellers often tout free shipping options, which may seem like an even better deal at first glance. Don’t fall for it! Shipping can cost as much as 50% of your total order price; in fact, some sellers may charge more for shipping than they do for their products. Try not to buy anything without reading about shipping costs first; search for shipping or shipping costs when looking at a product listing and you should see links to information about how much it will cost to ship each item.

Look for discount codes

One reason why many people overspend when shopping on eBay is that they find something they like and automatically think it’s worth whatever price is listed. Think twice before you do that, though, because many sellers don’t list an item’s true value; what you think is expensive may act quite affordable. Stick with newer listings instead; they’re more likely to reflect true market value. If you want to get savvy, check eBay’s completed listings section for exact information about how many items have sold in recent days or weeks—you’ll learn what buyers are willing to pay for things just like yours. If you want to save extra money on an item that seems too expensive, look for eBay discount codes: be sure to copy these codes correctly and enter them at your cart to get an extra saving.

Don’t Get Fooled by Fake Reviews

Shady sellers are always looking for ways to make their products look better than they are. One such way is creating fake reviews and rating them highly. Sometimes it’s easy to tell; you may be suspicious of a review that just popped up without any information about who wrote it or how long they’ve been using the product. The problem is that some tactics like posting positive feedback from anonymous accounts or using sock puppets (different reviewers writing under different names) can fly under your radar, especially if your seller has dozens of glowing reviews from customers with verified purchases.

Know What You’re Getting Into Before Buying

If you’re not careful, it’s easy to get caught up in bidding wars or other heated auctions. However, it’s important that you carefully consider what you’re getting into and don’t just start clicking away (I’m looking at you impulse shoppers!). Understand why others are bidding on an item before buying into an auction yourself. If someone else outbids you during a timed event, cancel your bid so that no one else has a chance of taking your spot for much more than what you were prepared to pay.

Keep an Eye Out for Partial Refunds

Often, shipping charges are overstated during auctions. If you notice that you’re being charged more than is typical for your area, take action! Contact your seller and explain why you feel their fee is excessive, then request a partial refund. If they refuse or ignore your message, contact eBay with evidence of the seller’s wrongdoing. For example, if an auction says it will ship within one week but doesn’t deliver for two weeks or more, you can use that extra time as leverage for requesting a refund of half of what was initially paid. Be sure to keep documentation of all communication attempts in case eBay asks for proof that you’ve tried getting a resolution from your seller first before contacting them yourself!

Always Buy From Reputable Sellers

Always buy from sellers with positive feedback. If you’re buying expensive items, make sure your seller has at least 500 positive feedbacks. Reputable sellers will also accept returns for 30 days and offer full refunds if you’re not satisfied with your purchase. Knowing that there’s no risk involved will help keep buyer’s remorse at bay, thus reducing your chances of overspending.