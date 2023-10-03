eBay opens entries to inaugural Van Conversion of the Year Awards

eBay launches first ever Van Conversion of the Year Awards, for professional traders, van-fans, and leisure travellers alike with entries now open

The overall winner will receive £10,000 in cash, with runners up awarded £250 worth of eBay items

The search is on for everything from the best tradesman transformation to the chicest campervan conversion

To enter or find out more, click here.

London, 1st September 2023 – eBay has launched its inaugural Van Conversion of the Year Awards which celebrates the most beautifully executed, space efficient and clever Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) conversions in the UK.

The online automotive marketplace, which has hundreds of thousands of van related listings online, is seeking the best fit outs across a range of industry sectors, covering any and every purpose. From an electricians bespoke racking to a plumbers impressive shelving or even a holidaymaker’s dream campervan, converters from all walks of life are encouraged to enter here.

eBay has enlisted the help of an expert judging panel, including architect and TV presenter, George Clarke and Design and Engineering company, Envisage Group, which has a global reputation for engineering expertise and craftsmanship. The panel will identify individual category winners before choosing the overall Van Conversion of the Year winner.

Entries are now open and close 2nd October. Category winners will each receive £250 worth of eBay items while the Overall Van Conversion of the year winner will receive a £10,000 cash prize.

George Clarke, TV Presenter and Architect, said: “It’s an honour to be asked by eBay to be part of the judging panel and I am excited to see the entries roll in. Depending on the original van, it can be a really tough task to transform the vehicle; not only do you want it to look stylish, but you need it to be practical and suitable for its chosen use.

“I converted a rusty 70s van into a stylish camper a few years ago and was amazed at the possibilities. Whether it’s a campervan converted into a contemporary home or a Transit turned into the perfect workspace, I can’t wait to see how entrants have modified the spaces they are using.”

Manish Goenka, eBay UK Car Parts & Accessories Category Lead said: “At eBay, we love celebrating people who do it themselves, whether it’s changing the bulb in your car or creating an entire vehicle from parts. This year we’ve found ourselves increasingly inspired by some of the innovative modifications we’ve been seeing on van conversions and are launching this competition in celebration of these DIYers.

“With thousands of sellers and five official brand stores, the breadth and scale of eBay allows converters to get everything and anything on the marketplace. Teamed with an enthusiastic tinkerer and a creative eye, the possibilities are endless. We can’t wait to see the entries pouring through and to shine a light on this passionate group of people.”

For more information, or to apply for the chance to win, go to: https://cloud.forbusiness.ebay.com/van-conversion-awards

Please follow and like us: