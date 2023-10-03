The Volkswagen business class: world premiere of the all-new Passat Estate

Volkswagen presents new generation with powerful aerodynamic design, high quality and new high-efficiency drives

Two new plug-in hybrid drives permit all-electric ranges of around 100 km 2 and, for the first time, DC fast charging with a charging capacity of up to 50 kW

Cockpit with large displays and self-explanatory menu structure developed in response to feedback from Volkswagen customers

Excellent travel comfort thanks to generous space, effective noise insulation, new seats and adaptive chassis control DCC Pro3

Wolfsburg – At the world premiere, Volkswagen presents the first photos and facts of the completely newly developed Passat. The focus is on powerful aerodynamic design, new high-efficiency drives, high quality and a host of new technologies. In just a few days, the vehicle will be shown to the public for the first time at the IAA Mobility in Munich (5 to 9 September 2023). The new Passat will be launched as a versatile Estate in the first quarter of 2024. With more than 34 million units sold worldwide, the Passat is the top-selling Volkswagen of all time after the Golf and ahead of the Beetle.

All-new, but typical Passat. Clean and powerful – the design is clearly Passat, clearly Volkswagen, yet new from every perspective. Drive options available in the UK for the new model include a mild hybrid eTSI petrol engine that is new for the Passat, two new plug-in eHybrids and a TSI turbo petrol version. Power outputs range from 150 to 272 PS, and all drives are combined with a direct shift gearbox (DSG) as standard. The quiet and spacious Passat Estate offers a high level of travel comfort and will be available with new adaptive chassis control (DCC Pro3), which is optional on the Life and Elegance trims and standard on R-Line, and new ergoActive seats3 (with pneumatic pressure point massage). The intuitive features of the digitalised cockpit landscape are a completely new development. The new Passat can also optionally park4 independently and cover long distances in assisted driving mode4.

Two new plug-in hybrid drives. Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Technical Development, says: “The latest evolutionary stage of the modular transverse matrix (MQB evo) forms the highly innovative technical basis of the ninth Passat generation. Thanks to the significant economies of scale of the MQB evo, Volkswagen has again democratised numerous high-tech developments and made them available for hundreds of thousands of drivers.” The two completely newly developed plug-in hybrid drives (eHybrid) with a system output of 150 kW (204 PS)1 and 200 kW (272 PS)1 are a perfect example of this. In combination with a new 19.7 kWh battery (net energy content), they make all-electric ranges of around 100 km2 possible. This distance turns the new Passat Estate into an electric vehicle for everyday life – this is additionally ensured by short charging times as the battery can now be charged at AC charge points with 11 kW instead of the previous 3.6 kW. The Passat Estate eHybrid can even be charged with up to 50 kW at DC fast charging stations. In addition, the combination of electric drive motor and new economical turbocharged petrol engine (1.5 TSI evo2) provides overall ranges of around 1,000 km2.

New 48 V mild hybrid. Also new on board the Passat is a 48 V mild hybrid drive (eTSI with 110 kW / 150 PS)1 that transforms kinetic energy into electric energy and makes it possible to “coast” without using the combustion engine. A 2.0 TSI 150 kW (204 PS)1 turbo petrol engine for the R-Line complete the powertrain range in the UK. An automatic direct shift gearbox (DSG) is always standard.

New landscape display. Volkswagen has completely redesigned the high-quality interior. Particularly striking is the clearly arranged, large landscape display – stylish, functional and progressive. The MIB4 serves as the technical platform here. The latest generation of the “modular infotainment matrix” allows intuitive operation that has been consistently tailored to the wishes of Volkswagen drivers.

Assisted parking. The new Passat Estate will launch with a further developed range of state-of-the-art assist systems. The spectrum of park assist systems is new. These include the optional Park Assist Plus3, Park Assist Pro3 and the memory function for Park Assist Pro3. With Park Assist Pro4, the new Passat Variant can drive into and out of parking spaces by remote control using a smartphone. If the Passat has the memory function for Park Assist Pro4 on board, the system can record and store the last 50 metres of a journey on request. When the vehicle reaches the same position again – for example, the entrance to the carport at home – it offers to take over the parking manoeuvre. Independent driving out of a parking space is also possible.

World premiere of DCC Pro. The adaptive chassis control DCC Pro3 represents a new level of suspension technology. Its spread of maximum dynamics and highest comfort sets standards in the mid-sized class. This is made possible thanks to the two-valve technology used in a Volkswagen for the first time. The ergoActive Plus seats3 with a pneumatic 10-chamber pressure point massage function also offer a high level of travel comfort. Thanks to a 50 mm longer wheelbase with also 50 mm more legroom in the rear and a luggage compartment capacity of up to 1,920 litres, the Passat Estate is ideally suited as an all-rounder for business and leisure.

Near-production concept vehicle. The vehicle is not yet available for sale. The range figures are forecast values in accordance with the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The actual WLTP range values may differ depending on the equipment. The actual range achieved under real conditions varies depending on the driving style, speed, use of comfort features or auxiliary equipment, outside temperature, number of passengers/load, and topography. Line-dependent or optional equipment. The driver assist function can only be used within the limits of the system. The driver must be prepared at all times to override the assistance system. These systems do not absolve drivers of their responsibility to drive with due care and attention.

