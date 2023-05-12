Edinburgh is becoming a hot spot for proposals – here are the 10 best places to propose according to experts

Proposal season is here, and many are wondering how and where to pop the question. Interestingly, Edinburgh is becoming quite the spot for proposing as Google searches for the term ‘Edinburgh proposal’ have increased by a massive 287% in the past month.

There’s no surprise that Edinburgh has been crowned as one of the world’s most romantic cities. With its impressive architecture, breathtaking backdrops and lavish hotels, bars and restaurants, it can be hard to choose where to go for your special moment.

To take the pressure off, ROX – Diamonds & Thrills has launched a guide with the top ten locations for a perfect proposal.

Holyrood Park, Edinburgh

The stunning view and fresh air in Arthur’s Seat make it one of the best places in the city centre for nature lovers. Located in Holyrood Park, this ancient volcano is just a stone’s throw from the Scottish Parliament Building (‘Holyrood’) in downtown Edinburgh.

Insider Tip: Leave your other half breathless by proposing at the Arthur’s Seat summit. But first, take a stroll around the lake near the top, with its nesting swans, to set the mood.

Chop House Leith

Located in the shore area of Edinburgh, Chop House Leith is a ‘Best-of-British’ steakhouse that offers quality steak, a wide selection of wines, and exceptional cocktails. It is the perfect place for an unforgettable steak dinner with your significant other, especially at night when the candles are lit, and the stylish interior transforms into a cosy and relaxed hub.

Insider Tip: For that special occasion, make sure to let the restaurant team in on your plan. To ensure your proposal goes smoothly, call and speak with the manager in advance. Afterwards, take a stroll along the beautifully lit shore area of Leith.

Edinburgh Castle

Is there a better location for a fairytale proposal other than an actual castle?

Edinburgh Castle is a historic fortress which dominates the city’s skyline from its position on the extinct volcano Castle Rock. It’s the most famous castle in Scotland, while Castle Rock has been the site of human activity for at least 3,000 years!

Insider Tip: If you’re looking for an iconic Edinburgh proposal location that’s steeped in the city’s rich history, the Caste is it. Get down on one knee with all of Edinburgh at your feet, or if you want to make it extra special – the historic Minstrel’s Gallery, high above The Great Hall, can be closed for your private use for a period of 30 minutes.

Edinburgh Zoo

Opened in 1913, Edinburgh Zoo is situated three miles to the west of the city centre, and it’s guaranteed to impress any animal lover. Apart from being home to over 1,000 rare and endangered animals, the UK’s only giant pandas and koalas live there too!

There is so much you can do there – they’ve got a busy programme of events and activities – ranging from keeper talks to hands-on animal encounters and even some festive days to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Insider Tip: Fancy doing something different? Proposing to your partner during the penguin parade is guaranteed to be a core memory. You can also gift your partner a pebble, a key part of the courtship ritual in the penguin world!

Head & Tales Gin Bar

Heads & Tales is one of Edinburgh’s hidden gems, nestled underground at Rutland Place in Edinburgh’s West End, just waiting to be discovered. Home to two Edinburgh Gin stills – Flora and Caledonia – and they’ve also installed a column and a pot still within the bar, so this gives you the rare opportunity to see gin distilling while you relax over a cocktail or two. This unique and stylish bar boasts a cosy atmosphere and offers the ideal setting for an intimate date.

Insider Tip: Get your loved one in the mood by taking them to one of their gin masterclasses in the chic yet homely ambience, followed by a romantic date in a private booth.

Prestonfield House

This luxury hotel exudes an unrivalled, opulent, and unique style and is one of the most glamorous hotels in Edinburgh. The Prestonfield hotel was originally built as the grand, baroque home of Edinburgh’s Lord Provost in 1687. It offers stunning private dining rooms, luxurious salons, a whiskey bar, and historic public rooms.

Insider Tip: Book one of their luxury rooms, furnished in their trademark style with rich, warm colours and sensuously fabrics, making them the most indulgent and romantic five-star rooms in the city.

Restaurant Martin Wishart

The restaurant is located in Edinburgh’s historic Port of Leith, combining a serene and welcoming ambience with modern French cuisine. The Michelin-star restaurant opened in 1999, and more than a decade later, it continues to be one of the most pristine fine-dining spots in the city.

Insider Tip: Impress your other half with a fine dining experience at this Edinburgh institution. There are some truly divine treats in store, especially if you take the plunge and try the six-course tasting menu.

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

Located just over a mile from the city centre, the Royal Botanic Garden offers peace and tranquillity among 72 acres of breathtaking scenery. Some pretty epic views can be enjoyed from the garden, including Edinburgh Castle, as well as the city’s skyline. We also recommend a visit to the glasshouses, especially the Victorian Temperate Palm House, one of the tallest traditional palm houses in history.

Insider Tip: Pop the question on the serene Chinese Hillside, in the world-famous Rock Garden or among the awe-inspiring Giant Redwood trees in the Woodland Garden.

Scott Monument

If your partner’s a lover of literature, why not pop the question at the top of one of the most iconic Edinburgh landmarks?

With its impressive height of over 200 feet, the monument is the world’s largest memorial to a writer. While the 287 steps to the top aren’t for the faint of heart, the view of the city is worth it.

Insider Tip: Keep an eye on the weather forecast and have a plan B up your sleeve. Strong winds can shut this popular, city-centre attraction down.

Tigerlily

This hotel is situated in the heart of the New Town and is bold and sexy. Renowned for its dazzling array of tempting cocktails, mouth-watering menus and moreish desserts, it’s the place to propose if you want to go all out.

Insider Tip: When planning your proposal, phone ahead and talk to one of the staff members, who will be able to arrange a variety of ways to celebrate, whether it’s a cocktail masterclass, champagne afternoon tea or a bespoke experience.

Kyron Keogh, Co-founder of ROX Diamonds & Thrills, comments:

“Edinburgh’s full of romantic spots with stunning views that would make a lasting impression on your partner. Whether it’s a place that is meaningful to you as a couple or you’re looking for some new and exciting adventure, make sure to plan so the beginning of your happily ever after can go as smoothly as possible.”