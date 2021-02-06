It can be challenging for those receiving an education during the COVID-19 pandemic to engage effectively. Many institutions and learning providers have moved to solely virtual learning, meaning that our homes have become the places we work and study, as well as live and relax. This combined with the stress of a global pandemic is not conducive to a productive study environment.

Here are a few tips and techniques to help you get the most out of your education, even during COVID-19.

Set Yourself A Routine

It can be hard when learning remotely to ensure that you spend enough of your time studying. Without the peace and quiet of a library, it can be easy to become distracted. One thing that could help with this is by creating a schedule for yourself and sticking to it.

One of the positives of studying from home is the flexibility, so you can really make your schedule work for you. Consider setting aside specific times for different subjects, a set meal time and break times. This will help you to feel more grounded and in control of your education.

Specialist Online Learning

It may be a good idea to do some research into the types of online learning out there. Finding an institution that specializes in online study could be crucial to ensuring you get the best education possible.

Many institutions have had to amend their practices to fit online education quickly; some organizations have specialized in remote learning for years. These institutions will already have the knowledge and expertise to make your remote learning experience the most productive and effective experience possible.

An excellent example of this is the Wilkes University’s Masters in nursing. This nursing course allows you to study at home with the advantage of the University’s years of remote teaching experience to help you along.

Plan Your Home Study Environment

It may be tempting when studying from home to simply reach for your laptop from bed each morning or to set yourself up from the comfort of your sofa. It can help you ensure that you have a workspace that is separate from your relaxation environments. This will help you switch off at the end of a busy day and put you in the right mindset to study each morning.

Using a desk, with a proper chair and a relaxing environment could be perfect for helping you get the most out of studying from home.

Protect Your Mental Health

It can be easy to neglect your mental health while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Having a clear self-care routine can help immeasurably in keeping yourself happy and healthy during the pandemic. You could consider ensuring that you take regular breaks from studying and go outside for fresh air.

It is well worth enquiring with your learning provider about tools and resources available to students to help them get the most out of their online learning experience. They may also be able to provide specialist services that promote student wellbeing.