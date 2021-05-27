As the saying goes, boys never grow up. Lots of guys who want their own place want a designated play area for themselves. Whether for their own digital equipment, for their entire collection, or just a general area for play, boys prefer to have their own area for themselves dedicated just for their hobbies and interests. Having one’s own place or sanctuary for their hobbies act as the boy’s trophy of achievement.

It is rare for a place or a house to be built with the play area in mind, let alone a boy’s play area or a man-cave. While play areas are commonly found and associated with children, grown-up and mature adult males also have their own concept of play areas too. All man-caves are the special areas where adult males keep their lives’ crafts, hobbies, and pastimes.

A typical gamer will spend several hundred dollars for a gaming personal computer. A dedicated one will spend thousands of dollars on his own man-cave. A personalman-cave or an indoor play area should have everything a man needs. Ideally, a man-cave is an area a man can entertain some of his closest friends. It needs its own bathroom, first and foremost.

A man wouldn’t want to have his time divided walking to a faraway place to relieve himself and play his game, watch a tournament, or watch a movie. The closer it is, the better. It is also why a man-cave or a play area also needs its own mini-refrigerator, even just for refreshments. While a microwave is overkill, a refrigerator is just right.

Aside from these accessories, what other ways can we spruce up and maintain a man-cave or a male adult’s play area?

Proper Wiring

A man-cave needs its own proper wiring system. A typical gaming man-cave will have its own personal gaming unit, such as a personal computer, the latest console, and the most advanced entertainment unit. To continuously enjoy the man-cave, the area must be properly wired with sufficient electrical supply. You wouldn’t want your enjoyment of your play area to be disturbed by a short-circuited electrical fire. Hire a professional with an HVAC licenseto properly and skillfully layout electrical wiring in the man-cave.

Heating and Air Conditioning

To maintain the most comfortable atmosphere in the man-cave, it needs proper heating and air conditioning. A proper heating mechanism raises the temperature of a space to make the area comfortable enough to hang out in. Heating systems also protect the integral parts of a house.

For example, it keeps some of the tap water from freezing over in winter. It also protects the electrical system from being corroded because of erratic weather conditions. A heating system inside the man-cave is a necessity one cannot afford to miss out on.

On the same note, an air conditioning system would do wonders on hot summer days. A proper air conditioning system will also reduce the chances of forming unwanted humidity that can wreak havoc on your gadgets or collections. A man-cave or a play area needs proper air conditioning to keep you and your stuff safe from corrosion.

Cleaning Tools

Most man caves are built in a place where foot traffic will be low. The basement or some forgotten room with little space are both ideal places to build one. Unfortunately, the common places for play areas are so stuck up in the middle of forgotten places that the former may be prone to gunk or dirt build-up. Having cleaning tools, such as a vacuum cleaner, or something as basic as a broom and a sweeper, is essential in maintaining something as important as a play area or a man-cave. You better keep your man-cave clean and tidy, else let the natural course of things take over.

The best thing you can do to a man-cave is to actually use it. Most man-caves barely get any love after a month or two of use. It is usual to forget a project after working hard on it. For fear of ruining the pure experience of using the man-cave, one tends to leave it alone and keep it in pristine condition. Keeping the play area or man-cave in use all the time adds more meaning to it. It is also important to maximize the use of the indoor play area to get the most value out of it. Would you feel that you have ever lived if you didn’t make so much use out of the area you placed all the things you love?