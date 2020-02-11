A panel of the region’s leading electric transport experts will come together next month (Wednesday 12th March) at the Emirates Riverside, Durham and are inviting North East businesses to join them in discussing and exploring the barriers to adoption in both rural and

The Rural vs Urban Electric Transport Innovation Forum will be delivered on behalf of Transport North East as part of the ERDF-funded Go Ultra Low NE campaign with support from the Innovation SuperNetwork, Urban Foresight and Zero Carbon Futures. Representatives from Durham County Council and the North East Energy Catalyst will also be in attendance.

The purpose of the forum is to encourage organisations of all sizes to join forces to discuss the differences within our region, comparing geographies and the various challenges they pose.

Zero Carbon Futures will also be using the forum as a platform to launch an insightful report into electric transport which has been collated using qualitative and quantitative research and Urban Foresight will be offering free assessments to help companies identify the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.

A selection of electric transport will also be on show during the event with delegates encouraged to ask questions about the various models on display as well as try them out for themselves.

Councillor Martin Gannon, Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee and Leader of Gateshead Council, said: “The Innovation Forum presents a fantastic opportunity for businesses within the region to join forces and really assess what the barriers are to adopting electric transport.

“We have a very diverse landscape in the North East and we really want to hear what people’s pain points are so we can work together to find solutions and shift away from diesel and petrol vehicles to cleaner types of transport.

“All of the organisations that are taking part in the expert panel are working closely with local businesses to support the decarbonisation of road transportation which is a global, national and local ambition.”

Colin Herron, Managing Director of Zero Carbon Futures, added: “I am really looking forward to attending the Innovation Forum and am delighted to have been given the opportunity to speak as part of the panel.

“It promises to be a very busy morning with lots of lively debate about what differentiates rural vs urban areas and what businesses feel are the main barriers that are preventing them from switching to electric vehicles. Equally it will be great to hear from organisations that are working in the field of electric transport as they can relay first-hand the many benefits of using different modes to get from A to B.”

For further information and to register for the event please visit Eventbrite. The event is free to attend and a working lunch with the opportunity to network is included.