EFL Championship History

The English Football League Championship, commonly known as the EFL Championship, is the second-highest division in the English football league system, after the Premier League. The league features 24 teams, and the top two teams are automatically promoted to the Premier League each season. The next four teams compete in a playoff competition, with the winner gaining promotion to the Premier League.
The EFL Championship has a rich history, having been formed in 2004 following a major restructuring of the English football league system. Before this, the second-highest division was the Football League First Division, which was the top division before the formation of the Premier League in 1992. The EFL Championship inherited the clubs and format of the First Division, while a new third division, the Football League One, was created below it.
The first winners of the EFL Championship were Sunderland, who finished top of the division in the 2004-05 season. They were followed by Reading in the 2005-06 season, who achieved a record-breaking 106 points and 33 wins in a season. Other notable winners of the EFL Championship include Wolverhampton Wanderers, who won the title in 2017-18 before going on to finish seventh in their first season in the Premier League, and Norwich City, who won the title in 2018-19 with a record-breaking 94 points.
The EFL Championship has also seen its fair share of drama, particularly in the playoff competition which determines the final promotion place to the Premier League. Memorable moments include Crystal Palace’s comeback from 2-0 down to 3-2 up in the final against Watford in 2013, and Brentford’s last-minute failure to gain promotion in the 2020 playoff final, when they conceded a goal in the dying minutes of the match to lose 2-1 to Fulham.
One of the most notable aspects of the EFL Championship is the competitiveness of the league. With 24 teams competing for promotion, results can be unpredictable and any team can beat any other on their day. This is particularly true in recent seasons, with the gap between the top teams and the rest of the division narrowing. Teams that might have been considered outsiders a few years ago, such as Brentford and Sheffield United, have since gained promotion to the Premier League and made an impact in the top division.
The EFL Championship has also been home to some notable players over the years. Past winners of the Championship Player of the Year award, which is voted for by the players in the division, include Steven Gerrard, Kevin Phillips, and Matej Vydra. Many players who have shone in the Championship have gone on to have successful careers in the Premier League and beyond, such as Jamie Vardy, who helped lead Leicester City to an improbable Premier League title in 2016, and Callum Wilson, who has since become a regular for the England national team.
The EFL Championship is also known for its passionate supporters and lively matchday atmospheres. Fans of clubs such as Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and Derby County are renowned for their vocal support, and away fans can often face intimidating atmospheres when visiting their grounds. This is part of what makes the EFL Championship such an exciting and unpredictable league to follow.
Despite its many successes, the EFL Championship does face some challenges. Due to the financial rewards on offer in the Premier League, many clubs in the EFL Championship have struggled with debt and financial instability. This has led to calls for greater financial controls and more support for clubs in the division. Another challenge facing the EFL Championship is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many clubs to play behind closed doors and has had a significant financial impact on the league as a whole.
However, despite these challenges, the EFL Championship remains one of the most exciting and unpredictable football leagues in the world. With its fiercely competitive teams, passionate supporters, and rich history, it continues to attract attention from fans around the globe.
AUGUST 4
Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton (8pm)
AUGUST 5
Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion
Bristol City v Preston North End
Middlesbrough v Millwall
Norwich City v Hull City
Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town
Queens Park Rangers v Watford
Stoke City v Rotherham United
Swansea City v Birmingham City
AUGUST 6
Leicester City v Coventry City (12pm)
Leeds United v Cardiff City (2.30pm)
Sunderland v Ipswich Town (5pm)
AUGUST 12
Birmingham City v Leeds United
Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers
Coventry City v Middlesbrough
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday
Ipswich Town v Stoke City
Millwall v Bristol City
Preston North End v Sunderland
Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers
Southampton v Norwich City
Watford v Plymouth Argyle
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City
AUGUST 19
Blackburn Rovers v Hull City
Bristol City v Birmingham City
Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City v Cardiff City
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town
Norwich City v Millwall
Plymouth Argyle v Southampton
Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town
Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End
Stoke City v Watford
Sunderland v Rotherham United
Swansea City v Coventry City
AUGUST 26
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday
Coventry City v Sunderland
Huddersfield Town v Norwich City
Hull City v Bristol City
Ipswich Town v Leeds United
Millwall v Stoke City
Preston North End v Swansea City
Rotherham United v Leicester City
Southampton v Queens Park Rangers
Watford v Blackburn Rovers
West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough
SEPTEMBER 2
Birmingham City v Millwall
Coventry City v Watford
Ipswich Town v Cardiff City
Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday
Leicester City v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers
Plymouth Argyle v Blackburn Rovers
Rotherham United v Norwich City
Stoke City v Preston North End
Sunderland v Southampton
Swansea City v Bristol City
West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town
SEPTEMBER 16
Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough
Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion
Cardiff City v Swansea City
Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United
Hull City v Coventry City
Millwall v Leeds United
Norwich City v Stoke City
Preston North End v Plymouth Argyle
Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town
Southampton v Leicester City
Watford v Birmingham City
SEPTEMBER 19 (7.45pm)
Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle
Cardiff City v Coventry City
Preston North End v Birmingham City
Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough
Southampton v Ipswich Town
SEPTEMBER 20 (7.45pm)
Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland
Huddersfield Town v Stoke City
Hull City v Leeds United
Millwall v Rotherham United
Norwich City v Leicester City
Watford v West Bromwich Albion
SEPTEMBER 23
Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers
Coventry City v Huddersfield Town
Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers
Leeds United v Watford
Leicester City v Bristol City
Middlesbrough v Southampton
Plymouth Argyle v Norwich City
Rotherham United v Preston North End
Stoke City v Hull City
Sunderland v Cardiff City
Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday
West Bromwich Albion v Millwall
SEPTEMBER 30
Blackburn Rovers v Leicester City
Bristol City v Stoke City
Cardiff City v Rotherham United
Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town
Hull City v Plymouth Argyle
Millwall v Swansea City
Norwich City v Birmingham City
Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion
Queens Park Rangers v Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland
Southampton v Leeds United
Watford v Middlesbrough
OCTOBER 3 (7.45pm)
Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town
Ipswich Town v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Cardiff City
Plymouth Argyle v Millwall
Stoke City v Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday (8pm)
OCTOBER 4 (7.45pm)
Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers
Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers
Leicester City v Preston North End
Rotherham United v Bristol City
Sunderland v Watford
Swansea City v Norwich City
OCTOBER 7
Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion
Cardiff City v Watford
Coventry City v Norwich City
Ipswich Town v Preston North End
Leeds United v Bristol City
Leicester City v Stoke City
Millwall v Hull City
Plymouth Argyle v Swansea City
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town
Southampton v Rotherham United
Sunderland v Middlesbrough
OCTOBER 21
Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
Bristol City v Coventry City
Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers
Hull City v Southampton
Middlesbrough v Birmingham City
Norwich City v Leeds United
Preston North End v Millwall
Rotherham United v Ipswich Town
Stoke City v Sunderland
Swansea City v Leicester City
Watford v Sheffield Wednesday
West Bromwich Albion v Plymouth Argyle
OCTOBER 24 (7.45pm)
Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City
Leicester City v Sunderland
Millwall v Blackburn Rovers
Norwich City v Middlesbrough
Swansea City v Watford
West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (8pm)
OCTOBER 25 (7.45pm)
Birmingham City v Hull City
Bristol City v Ipswich Town
Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday
Preston North End v Southampton
Rotherham United v Coventry City
Stoke City v Leeds United
OCTOBER 28
Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City
Cardiff City v Bristol City
Coventry City v West Bromwich Albion
Hull City v Preston North End
Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle
Leeds United v Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough v Stoke City
Queens Park Rangers v Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United
Southampton v Birmingham City
Sunderland v Norwich City
Watford v Millwall
NOVEMBER 4
Birmingham City v Ipswich Town
Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield Town v Watford
Leicester City v Leeds United
Millwall v Southampton
Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers
Plymouth Argyle v Middlesbrough
Preston North End v Coventry City
Rotherham United v Queens Park Rangers
Stoke City v Cardiff City
Swansea City v Sunderland
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City
NOVEMBER 11
Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End
Cardiff City v Norwich City
Coventry City v Stoke City
Hull City v Huddersfield Town
Ipswich Town v Swansea City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Middlesbrough v Leicester City
Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland v Birmingham City
Watford v Rotherham United
NOVEMBER 25
Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City v Middlesbrough
Huddersfield Town v Southampton
Leicester City v Watford
Millwall v Coventry City
Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers
Plymouth Argyle v Sunderland
Preston North End v Cardiff City
Rotherham United v Leeds United
Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers
Swansea City v Hull City
West Bromwich Albion v Ipswich Town
NOVEMBER 28 (7.45pm)
Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion
Coventry City v Plymouth Argyle
Hull City v Rotherham United
Middlesbrough v Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City
Watford v Norwich City
NOVEMBER 29 (7.45pm)
Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City
Ipswich Town v Millwall
Leeds United v Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City
Southampton v Bristol City
Sunderland v Huddersfield Town
DECEMBER 2
Birmingham City v Rotherham United
Bristol City v Norwich City
Hull City v Watford
Ipswich Town v Coventry City
Leeds United v Middlesbrough
Millwall v Sunderland
Plymouth Argyle v Stoke City
Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers
Southampton v Cardiff City
Swansea City v Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
DECEMBER 9
Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United
Cardiff City v Millwall
Coventry City v Birmingham City
Huddersfield Town v Bristol City
Leicester City v Plymouth Argyle
Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town
Norwich City v Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers v Hull City
Rotherham United v Swansea City
Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday
Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion
Watford v Southampton
DECEMBER 12 (7.45pm)
Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City
Huddersfield Town v Preston North End
Rotherham United v West Bromwich Albion
Stoke City v Swansea City
Sunderland v Leeds United
Watford v Ipswich Town
DECEMBER 13 (7.45pm)
Cardiff City v Birmingham City
Coventry City v Southampton
Leicester City v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Hull City
Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday
Queens Park Rangers v Plymouth Argyle
DECEMBER 16
Birmingham City v Leicester City
Bristol City v Sunderland
Hull City v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Norwich City
Leeds United v Coventry City
Millwall v Huddersfield Town
Plymouth Argyle v Rotherham United
Preston North End v Watford
Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers
Southampton v Blackburn Rovers
Swansea City v Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City
DECEMBER 23
Blackburn Rovers v Watford
Bristol City v Hull City
Leeds United v Ipswich Town
Leicester City v Rotherham United
Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion
Norwich City v Huddersfield Town
Plymouth Argyle v Birmingham City
Queens Park Rangers v Southampton
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
Stoke City v Millwall
Sunderland v Coventry City
Swansea City v Preston North End
DECEMBER 26
Birmingham City v Stoke City
Cardiff City v Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers
Hull City v Sunderland
Ipswich Town v Leicester City
Millwall v Queens Park Rangers
Preston North End v Leeds United
Rotherham United v Middlesbrough
Southampton v Swansea City
Watford v Bristol City
West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City
DECEMBER 29
Birmingham City v Bristol City
Cardiff City v Leicester City
Coventry City v Swansea City
Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers
Millwall v Norwich City
Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday
Rotherham United v Sunderland
Southampton v Plymouth Argyle
Watford v Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United
JANUARY 1
Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United
Bristol City v Millwall
Leeds United v Birmingham City
Leicester City v Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough v Coventry City
Norwich City v Southampton
Plymouth Argyle v Watford
Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City
Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City
Stoke City v Ipswich Town
Sunderland v Preston North End
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
JANUARY 13
Birmingham City v Swansea City
Cardiff City v Leeds United
Coventry City v Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
Hull City v Norwich City
Ipswich Town v Sunderland
Millwall v Middlesbrough
Preston North End v Bristol City
Rotherham United v Stoke City
Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday
Watford v Queens Park Rangers
West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers
JANUARY 20
Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town
Bristol City v Watford
Leeds United v Preston North End
Leicester City v Ipswich Town
Middlesbrough v Rotherham United
Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion
Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City
Queens Park Rangers v Millwall
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
Stoke City v Birmingham City
Sunderland v Hull City
Swansea City v Southampton
JANUARY 27
Birmingham City v Middlesbrough
Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers
Coventry City v Bristol City
Ipswich Town v Rotherham United
Leeds United v Norwich City
Leicester City v Swansea City
Millwall v Preston North End
Plymouth Argyle v West Bromwich Albion
Queens Park Rangers v Huddersfield Town
Sheffield Wednesday v Watford
Southampton v Hull City
Sunderland v Stoke City
FEBRUARY 3
Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers
Bristol City v Leeds United
Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday
Hull City v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Norwich City v Coventry City
Preston North End v Ipswich Town
Rotherham United v Southampton
Stoke City v Leicester City
Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle
Watford v Cardiff City
West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City
FEBRUARY 10
Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City
Cardiff City v Preston North End
Coventry City v Millwall
Hull City v Swansea City
Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion
Leeds United v Rotherham United
Middlesbrough v Bristol City
Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City
Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle
Watford v Leicester City
FEBRUARY 13 (7.45pm)
Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City v Southampton
Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Watford
Rotherham United v Hull City
Swansea City v Leeds United
FEBRUARY 14 (7.45pm)
Huddersfield Town v Sunderland
Millwall v Ipswich Town
Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City
Preston North End v Middlesbrough
Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers
West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City (8pm)
FEBRUARY 17
Birmingham City v Sunderland
Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers
Huddersfield Town v Hull City
Leicester City v Middlesbrough
Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Cardiff City
Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United
Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers
Rotherham United v Watford
Stoke City v Coventry City
Swansea City v Ipswich Town
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
FEBRUARY 24
Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City
Cardiff City v Stoke City
Coventry City v Preston North End
Hull City v West Bromwich Albion
Ipswich Town v Birmingham City
Leeds United v Leicester City
Middlesbrough v Plymouth Argyle
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City
Southampton v Millwall
Sunderland v Swansea City
Watford v Huddersfield Town
MARCH 2
Birmingham City v Southampton
Bristol City v Cardiff City
Huddersfield Town v Leeds United
Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers
Millwall v Watford
Norwich City v Sunderland
Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town
Preston North End v Hull City
Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke City v Middlesbrough
Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers
West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City
MARCH 5 (7.45pm)
Blackburn Rovers v Millwall
Coventry City v Rotherham United
Hull City v Birmingham City
Ipswich Town v Bristol City
Leeds United v Stoke City
Sunderland v Leicester City
MARCH 6 (7.45pm)
Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough v Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Preston North End
Watford v Swansea City
MARCH 9
Blackburn Rovers v Plymouth Argyle
Bristol City v Swansea City
Cardiff City v Ipswich Town
Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion
Hull City v Leicester City
Millwall v Birmingham City
Norwich City v Rotherham United
Preston North End v Stoke City
Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United
Southampton v Sunderland
Watford v Coventry City
MARCH 16
Birmingham City v Watford
Coventry City v Hull City
Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds United v Millwall
Leicester City v Southampton
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Plymouth Argyle v Preston North End
Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town
Stoke City v Norwich City
Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers
Swansea City v Cardiff City
West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City
MARCH 29
Blackburn Rovers v Ipswich Town
Bristol City v Leicester City
Cardiff City v Sunderland
Huddersfield Town v Coventry City
Hull City v Stoke City
Millwall v West Bromwich Albion
Norwich City v Plymouth Argyle
Preston North End v Rotherham United
Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City
Southampton v Middlesbrough
Watford v Leeds United
APRIL 1
Birmingham City v Preston North End
Coventry City v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Southampton
Leeds United v Hull City
Leicester City v Norwich City
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
Plymouth Argyle v Bristol City
Rotherham United v Millwall
Stoke City v Huddersfield Town
Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers
Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers
West Bromwich Albion v Watford
APRIL 6
Blackburn Rovers v Southampton
Cardiff City v Hull City
Coventry City v Leeds United
Huddersfield Town v Millwall
Leicester City v Birmingham City
Middlesbrough v Swansea City
Norwich City v Ipswich Town
Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday
Rotherham United v Plymouth Argyle
Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland v Bristol City
Watford v Preston North End
APRIL 9 (7.45pm)
Leeds United v Sunderland
Millwall v Leicester City
Plymouth Argyle v Queens Park Rangers
Preston North End v Huddersfield Town
Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City
Southampton v Coventry City
APRIL 10 (7.45pm)
Birmingham City v Cardiff City
Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers
Hull City v Middlesbrough
Ipswich Town v Watford
Swansea City v Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion v Rotherham United (8pm)
APRIL 13
Birmingham City v Coventry City
Bristol City v Huddersfield Town
Hull City v Queens Park Rangers
Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough
Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers
Millwall v Cardiff City
Plymouth Argyle v Leicester City
Preston North End v Norwich City
Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City
Southampton v Watford
Swansea City v Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland
APRIL 20
Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
Cardiff City v Southampton
Coventry City v Ipswich Town
Huddersfield Town v Swansea City
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion
Middlesbrough v Leeds United
Norwich City v Bristol City
Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End
Rotherham United v Birmingham City
Stoke City v Plymouth Argyle
Sunderland v Millwall
Watford v Hull City
APRIL 27
Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City
Bristol City v Rotherham United
Cardiff City v Middlesbrough
Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City
Hull City v Ipswich Town
Millwall v Plymouth Argyle
Norwich City v Swansea City
Preston North End v Leicester City
Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United
Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion
Southampton v Stoke City
Watford v Sunderland
MAY 4
Birmingham City v Norwich City
Coventry City v Queens Park Rangers
Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town
Leeds United v Southampton
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers
Middlesbrough v Watford
Plymouth Argyle v Hull City
Rotherham United v Cardiff City
Stoke City v Bristol City
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday