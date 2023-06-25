Royal Ascot: The Gold Cup

The Royal Ascot is an annual horse racing event that takes place over five days in Ascot, Berkshire, England. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious horse racing events in the world, and attracts some of the finest horses, trainers, and jockeys from around the globe. The event is known for its pageantry, fashion, and racing excitement. One of the most famous races at Royal Ascot is the Gold Cup, which is a flat race run over a distance of two miles and four furlongs, and is open to horses aged four years and above.

The Gold Cup was first run in 1807 and has since then, become one of the most coveted prizes in the horse racing world. It is a race that tests the stamina and staying power of the horses and is often referred to as the ultimate test of long-distance runners. The race has seen some of the greatest horses of all time compete, including Yeats, who won the race four times from 2006 to 2009, and the legendary stayer, Sagaro, who became the first horse to win the race three times in 1975.

The Gold Cup is the highlight of the third day of the Royal Ascot and is known as Ladies’ Day. This is the day when ladies wear their most elegant and fashionable outfits, and compete for the title of best-dressed lady. The race is also a favorite among punters, with millions of pounds wagered on the race every year. The excitement and buzz around the race create an atmosphere like no other, making it a must-attend event for horse racing fans from all over the world.

Course and Distance

The Gold Cup is run over a distance of two miles and four furlongs, on the right-handed course at Ascot. The course is regarded as one of the most challenging in the world, with a long, uphill finishing stretch that adds to the challenge. The race is open to horses aged four years and above and carries a weight of nine stone for four-year-olds and nine stone seven pounds for horses aged five years and above.

The race starts on the back straight and takes the horses around the outside of the course. The field then turns right and enters the straight, where they face the longest uphill climb of any flat race in the UK. The horses have to battle the gradient, which rises for the final two furlongs of the race. The finishing line is positioned at the top of the slope, creating a breathtaking finish that tests the stamina and power of the horses.

Recent Winners

The Gold Cup has seen some of the finest horses in the world win the race over the years. Some of the most famous recent winners include:

Stradivarius (2018 and 2019)

Stradivarius is a horse that has built a reputation for being the best stayer in the world. He won the Gold Cup in both 2018 and 2019, becoming the first horse since Yeats to win back-to-back Gold Cups. He is a horse that has a fantastic turn of foot and can accelerate away from his rivals when he hits top gear.

Order of St George (2016 and 2017)

Order of St George was a horse that captured the imagination of horse racing fans worldwide. He won the Gold Cup in 2016 and 2017 and was placed second in 2018. He was a horse that had the unique ability to turn on the afterburners when he reached the finishing straight, and his powerful strides were a sight to behold.

Big Orange (2017)

Big Orange is a horse that was known for his heart, courage, and determination. He won the Gold Cup in 2017 after a titanic battle with Order of St George. He is a horse that never gave up and would fight until the very end, making him a fan favorite at Ascot.

The Gold Cup Future

The Gold Cup is a race that will continue to capture the imagination of horse racing fans worldwide. It is a race that tests the stamina, speed, and determination of the horses, and will continue to attract the finest horses, trainers, and jockeys from all over the world. With the recent dominance of Stradivarius, the next few years could see him become the first horse to win the Gold Cup three times in a row. However, with so many talented horses waiting to take on the challenge, we are sure to see some great racing over the coming years.

So, if you are a horse racing fan and want to experience the pinnacle of the sport, mark your calendars and book your tickets for the next Royal Ascot Gold Cup. You won’t be disappointed.

Please follow and like us: