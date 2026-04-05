Egg-cellent Easter Activities at The Alnwick Garden

The Alnwick Garden's iconic annual duck race

The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei are inviting families to join them for a joyful programme of activities this April. From blossom-filled Hanami celebrations in the Cherry Orchard to a Golden Egg hunt through Lilidorei, visitors can expect an Easter packed with colour and creativity.

Kicking off the holidays on 4th April is The Garden’s iconic annual Duck Race, which will see 2,200 rubber ducks race to the bottom of the Sage Wealth Management Grand Cascade.

This year, a garden-wide rubber duck hunt will run alongside the race, with a ‘quacking’ coconut shy, operated by Alncom, adding to the festivities. Both the ticketed race and duck hunt will raise funds for Alnwick Round Table, in support of local causes.

Speaking on the activities programme, Mark Brassell, CEO of The Alnwick Garden, said: “Easter is always a special time here, as families come together to enjoy the start of spring in this beautiful setting.

“Our annual Duck Race has become a real annual highlight in the calendar, and this year, we’re also encouraging visitors to slow down and enjoy the beauty of the season with a new Hanami celebration in the Cherry Orchard.

“It’s all about offering different experiences across the site, from energetic family fun to peaceful moments beneath the blossom.”

Throughout the Easter holidays, the Cherry Orchard will be transformed into a decorated walking route beneath the blossom, with traditional Japanese haiku poems hanging from the trees in a nod to the ritual of flower appreciation. Japanese-inspired crafts will take place in the yurt, and visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy it amongst the sights of spring.

Over in the village of Lilidorei, Soar into Spring returns with a magical Easter adventure for younger visitors.

Nathan Bonk, Lilidorei’s head of play, explains: “Families joining us this season can take part in our Hunt for the Golden Eggs, enjoy the return of our Flight of the Soaring Birds giant puppets, and make the most of crafts, games, character meet-and-greets and imaginative play across the village.”

With activities included as part of general admission unless otherwise stated, The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei continue to offer an engaging and accessible day out for families across the region this Easter.

For more information, please visit: https://www.alnwickgarden.com/ whats-on/