Urgent Appeal for Sleeping Bags – Can You Help?

Urgent Appeal: Sleeping Bags Needed to Protect Vulnerable People from Cold Spring Nights

The People’s Kitchen is issuing an urgent appeal to the public for donations of sleeping bags to support people facing cold spring nights without adequate shelter.

Despite the change in season, night-time temperatures remain dangerously low for those sleeping rough. The charity is calling on the local community to help by donating new or good-quality used sleeping bags. Financial contributions are also welcomed and will go directly towards purchasing essential items for those in need.

Donations can be dropped off directly at The People’s Kitchen, where they will be distributed to those who rely on the charity’s vital support.

Founded to support people experiencing homelessness, loneliness, and hardship, The People’s Kitchen has become a vital lifeline within the community. In addition to providing hot, nutritious meals, the charity offers a warm, welcoming environment where individuals are treated with dignity, compassion, and respect. It also provides essential items such as clothing, toiletries, and practical support to those facing difficult circumstances.

Every single day of the year, The People’s Kitchen serves around 300 meals, 365 days a year and it’s all thanks to the dedication of approximately 300 volunteers. This extraordinary commitment ensures that no one who turns to the charity is left without food, warmth, or human connection.

Maggie Pavlou, a volunteer and trustee of the charity, said:

“While spring may be here, the nights are still cold, and for many of our Friends, a sleeping bag can make a real difference to the night they may have.

Our Friends face many challenges, support from the community is vital to help us try and make those challenges just a little easier for them to bear. Every single donation we receive really helps to make a positive difference to someone’s life.

We urge anyone who can help to come forward and support this appeal.”

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Photo: Maggie Pavlou at The People’s Kitchen Newcastle (Highlights PR)

PR and media keith@highlightspr.co.uk 07814 397951