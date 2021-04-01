YOUNGSTERS facing an Easter weekend in hospital have been boosted by a sweet treat from one of the region’s leading drainage specialists.

Jet Aire Services, which operates from Riverside Park in Middlesbrough as well as a sister site in Leeds, handed over around 100 chocolate eggs to South Tees Hospital’s charity co-ordinator Ben Murphy at James Cook University Hospital on Thursday.

As well as hoping the gesture would lift the spirits of the poorly youngsters, there was also a poignant reason behind the company handing over the eggs.

Darren Pavan, Managing Director at Jet Aire Services, said: “As a company we have always liked to give something back to the community.

“We had a much-loved staff member called David Charlton who always used to buy Easter eggs or advent calendars and hand them out to colleagues and customers, and after he sadly passed away last year we were determined to try and keep the tradition going in his memory.

“The children’s ward at James Cook University Hospital seemed an ideal recipient for the eggs. It’s tough for any youngster being stuck in hospital at the best of times, but under the current situation with restricted visiting it must be even tougher for them.

“We hope this gesture goes a small way to helping lift their spirits, and we made sure there were a few extra eggs in our van for the nurses who look after them as well.

“It’s a small way of showing how everyone at Jet Aire Services appreciates what they do for all of us, especially over the last year.”

The company has been based in Middlesbrough for almost 30 years, and has a wide range of clients across the commercial and domestic sectors.

Ben Murphy added: “It was great to meet Darren, and on behalf of everyone at JCUH we’d like to thank him and his team at Jet Aire Services for this lovely gesture.”