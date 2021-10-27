Eldon Square has announced its plans for the Autumn half-term with a pre-historic experience for the whole family.

Dino Live! is an interactive dinosaur meet & greet event featuring a realistic, 4-metre-long T-Rex, baby Rex, and a ranger where families can enjoy a unique show and get up close with one of the most fearsome animals of all time.

The meet & greets will be free of charge, located near the Apple store in the shopping centre and will be running on the 29th and 30th October between 11am and 3pm on a first come, first serve basis.

You can find more information on the Dino Live! event here: https://eldonsquare.co.uk/dino-live-meet-greet-experience/