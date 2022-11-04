When people buy a new electric motorcycle , they will have doubts – about how long the battery can last. In this article, I, as a manufacturer of electric motorcycles, would like to answer this question above and hope it will be helpful to you.

The battery on a new electric motorcycle can last two to five years. The life of an e-motorcycle battery is determined by three main factors.

(1) The type and brand of battery used

(2) How many times the battery has been charged during its life cycle

(3) Battery life

A single e-motorcycle battery can be charged thousands of times before the rider needs to replace it, allowing the rider to travel approximately 100 to 120 kilometers on a standard e-motorcycle per charge.

Why charge intervals are important for e-motorcycles

The battery life of an e-motorcycle battery depends on the number of times it is charged (each charge is called a “charge cycle”). When the battery charge drops from 100% to 0%, it counts as one charge cycle.

Going through these cycles slowly degrades the battery and shortens its duration before it needs to be recharged.

Should you charge your e-motorcycle battery more often?

You should usually charge your e-bike’s battery when it reaches the 30-60% charge range.

Some people mistakenly believe that infrequent battery use will extend the life of the battery. In reality, not using the battery can do more harm than good.

Batteries in e-bikes and other battery-powered devices will discharge even when not in use. This phenomenon is often referred to as self-discharge. Excessive self-discharge can also cause irreparable damage to your e-motorcycle’s battery, so you’ll want to make sure you’re actively using it.

Types of e-motorcycle batteries

The life and performance of an e-motorcycle battery also depend on the type of battery used. Batteries used in e-bikes fall into three main categories.

Lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used batteries for electric motorcycles. They can withstand more than 1,000 charge cycles in their lifetime. In addition, the new lithium phosphate batteries are more durable and safer to use than other types of batteries.

Nickel Batteries

Nickel batteries have similar power to lithium-ion batteries, but tend to self-discharge at a faster rate. They can withstand about 500 charge cycles before their performance drops.

Lead batteries

Lead batteries are the oldest type of battery used in e-motorcycles. If you buy a new e-bike, it will almost certainly not have a lead battery. Lead batteries have a charge cycle threshold of only 300 cycles and are heavier than lithium-ion batteries.

Note also that the battery life of your e-motorcycle is related to the quality of its materials and the company that makes it. Many times, even lead batteries from good and reputable manufacturers will last longer than substandard lithium batteries.

What kind of battery should I choose for my e-motorcycle?

Whichever battery type you choose for your e-motorcycle, make sure it comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty. Sometimes batteries discharge much faster than expected, so if you have a defective battery, it’s best to be safe.

Lithium-ion batteries are standard on most e-motorcycles today, but ultimately they can cost more than nickel and lead batteries. They must also be well maintained – more sensitive to high and low temperatures than other types of batteries.

When should I replace my e-motorcycle’s battery?

If you’ve had your battery for two years or more and are starting to notice a decline in performance, you’re slowly coming to the end of your battery’s life. Lack of power or even voltage fluctuations are signs that indicate the need to replace your e-motorcycle battery.

Another sign that your battery is at the end of its rope is that it needs to be recharged more frequently. If you find yourself charging your battery more often than you used to, it has started to fade and should be replaced.

How to extend the battery life of your e-motorcycle?

As with any other electronic device, the durability of your battery is directly related to how much you care for it. For example, external factors such as temperature and humidity can affect the life of your battery, so you need to make sure you don’t leave your e-motorcycle outside for long periods (especially if you live in a place like Phoenix, Arizona).

Here are some tips to improve the life of your e-motorcycle battery.

Use the charger that came with your battery, as it is specifically optimized for charging.

If your battery seems to be overheating, do not start charging it. Instead, let it cool down first.

Do not reduce the battery charge to 0%. Instead, recharge it when it is halfway used.

If you plan not to use your e-motorcycle for an extended period, be sure to remove the battery. Also, open the battery from time to time to avoid excessive self-discharge.

Unplug the battery from your e-motorcycle at 100% to avoid overcharging. If you charge the battery overnight, be sure to unplug it first when you wake up.

Store the battery in a cool, dry place. This can be done by parking your motorcycle in the shade or out of direct sunlight.

When cleaning your e-motorcycle’s battery, use a dry towel – don’t get it wet. Water can cause further corrosion of the battery, so do not inadvertently shorten its life when maintaining it.