AUGUST 18 2021, Whitley, UK – Land Rover has enhanced the unique appeal of the Range Rover Velar with a suite of updates, including the extension of colour options on the Velar Edition.

The Range Rover Velar Edition provides enhanced customer choice, with a combination of exterior and interior specification options. Based on the R-Dynamic SE model, the special edition includes a black contrast roof and matching 20-inch black alloy wheels. The distinctive addition to the range is now available in the full extended colour palette, with all standard metallic colours included as an option.

Range Rover Velar customers looking for an even more personalised and exclusive design can now choose from 14 distinctive paint colour options from the SV Bespoke Premium Palette or Match To Sample service. Specially developed hues, such as Tourmaline Brown [pictured] are available in a range of finishes such as satin matte and ultra-metallic.

Anthony Bradbury, Jaguar Land Rover UK Marketing Director said:‘’The Range Rover Velar ‘Edition’ continues to build on Velar’s sophisticated design offering while customers looking to specify something a little more special and personalised can select from one of Land Rover’s SV Bespoke paint colours.’

With enhanced Cabin Air Purification, urban driving is made even more comfortable and added convenience features such as self-sealing tyres ensure Range Rover Velar customers continue to travel in luxury.”

New technology introduced for 2021 focuses on occupant comfort and wellbeing, with the debut of Cabin Air Purification Plus for Land Rover. Building on the existing Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 Filtration, the enhanced new system goes even further to ensure the air occupants breathe inside the cabin is clean, with CO 2 sensing and the ability to purify the cabin to start journeys with cleaner air*.

Additionally, Land Rover is introducing a range of new driver assistance features and Software-Over-The-Air updates for the Range Rover Velar, providing greater levels of support and convenience.

Advanced safety and wellbeing

Cabin Air Purification Plus for Land Rover makes its debut in the Range Rover Velar, offering improved air quality for all occupants. Building on the existing Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filtration, the new system optimises cabin air quality by automatically introducing fresh external air when sensors detect CO 2 levels fall outside of acceptable levels*, something which can occur in the event of air recirculation being on for extended periods for example in polluted areas, or with several occupants. High concentrations of CO 2 can cause drowsiness, reducing driver alertness, so the feature is intended to provide both wellbeing and safety benefits.

Another new air quality feature for 2021 is the Purify Cycle feature, which allows users to schedule an air cleaning cycle inside the vehicle. This is achieved via the climate control system’s fans and recirculation function, which runs as part of climate pre-conditioning. The driver can simply set a departure time using the Land Rover Remote App, or via the infotainment system, to automatically schedule a Climate Pre-conditioning and Purify Cycle, ensuring the cabin air is cleaned and not stale before any journey.

Customers can monitor interior and exterior air quality on the central touchscreen, activating the Purify mode whenever required.

The Range Rover Velar is enhanced with an expanded range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Rear Camera as standard and Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist†.

Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist enhances driver comfort, especially on long motorway journeys, by gently assisting steering, acceleration and braking to centre the vehicle in lane while maintaining a set distance from vehicles ahead. The feature is fitted as standard to HSE models and is available as part of the Driver Assist Pack.

Self-sealing tyres have also been introduced as a new offering. The feature works using an integrated layer within the tyre which creates an airtight seal over a penetrating object – allowing a customer to continue their journey unaffected.

SV Bespoke Paint

Range Rover Velar customers can now also take advantage of the sophisticated, technical exterior body paint colours available from Land Rover SV Bespoke, including the Premium Palette selection and Match To Sample service.

The SV Bespoke Premium Palette colours include Tourmaline Brown, Amethyst-Grey Purple and Petrolix Blue, giving customers even more personalisation potential with impeccable hand-finished quality. Each one is designed to enhance the modernist design of the award-winning luxury mid-size SUV and provides dramatic depth of colour.

Taking personalisation even further, the SV Bespoke Match To Sample service allows customers to blend their own unique colour, matched to any colour sample.

SV Bespoke paint colours are applied at the SV Technical Centre and its state-of-the-art processes have excellent eco-credentials. Each year, the facility saves 2.6 million litres of water by using dry recycled cardboard filter technology while its smart ovens save enough electricity to power more than 65,000 homes.

Across the core Range Rover Velar range, new Ostuni Pearl White replaces Yulong White and elegant Lantau Bronze is available across the entire line-up.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Velar features a reductive design, emphasised with beautifully integrated digital screens that are fitted with Land Rover’s state-of-the-art infotainment system, Pivi and Pivi Pro. The intelligent and intuitive system, offered as Pivi ProΔΔ from an S-specification pack, transforms the digital experience inside Velar. Pivi is designed around ease of use, with a simple interface reducing the number of interactions to enhance safety. Crisp graphics and super-fast responsiveness are enabled with a new electrical architecture under the surface, ensuring the screens and navigation system are ready to go in seconds, thanks also to a dedicated power source. Customers can access software updates ‘over-the-air’ (SOTA) reducing the need to visit a retailer.

One such SOTA update coming to the Range Rover Velar in 2021 is wireless Apple CarPlay®** Wireless Android Auto™ will also become available at the same time**.

Range Rover Velar is priced from £45,925 in the UK while the Range Rover Velar Edition is priced from £60,345.