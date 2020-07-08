A dedicated and kind-hearted student ran 155km to support the work of Barnardo’s Young Carers. Elsa Wright, a 12-year-old student at Richmond School and Sixth Form College, ran 5km every day in June after reading about Carer’s Week and the amazing support that carers provide in the community.

Elsa said: “I chose to support Barnado’s Young Carers after learning that many carers are children and how much more challenging their lives have been than usual as a result of lockdown. I read there are around 700,000 young carers in the UK who provide assistance, care and emotional support to another family member. I hadn’t realised that so many children were taking on such a huge responsibility.”

Elsa set herself a target of £100 and is delighted to have more than doubled this, raising a total of £215 at her JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elsawrun . Barnardo’s support around 300,000 children, young people, parents and carers. During the coronavirus pandemic, their help is needed more than ever to improve children and young people’s lives all over the UK. Elsa’s donation could pay for two food vouchers to feed three families of four for a week or for five mental health and wellbeing packs to help children who are feeling isolated or anxious. These packs include books, toys and activities to help children who normally attend groups in person cope with feelings of anxiety and isolation.

Elsa is a keen runner and would normally be out with the school running club each Monday evening and doing local park runs. During lockdown, she has been keen to keep herself fit, focused and healthy, and running 5km each day has helped her do that while also raising money for a great cause. Using a set route, which takes her around Easby, and is over 5km, Elsa ran at the end of the school day, Monday to Friday, and early mornings at the weekend, through sunshine, rain, wind – sometimes all the elements at the same time! Her big sister and Dad took it in turns to accompany her and enjoyed the challenge too.

Ms Johnson, Assistant Headteacher who leads the school running club, said: “I am so proud of Elsa’s efforts. To commit to running 5km each day for a month, whatever the weather, shows great determination and dedication. Elsa’s resilience has really impressed me, especially that she did an extra 5km for good measure!”

There’s lots of information about Barnardo’s at https://www.barnardos.org.uk/what-we-do/helping-families/young-carers and further information about Carers Week at https://www.carersweek.org/