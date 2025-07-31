ELYTHRA LABS: A New Era of Elevated Botanicals

Kratom Bird is proud to introduce ELYTHRA LABS — a premium collection of cutting-edge botanical innovations, meticulously crafted for those who demand more from their wellness rituals.

Born from a deep respect for nature and driven by scientific precision, ELYTHRA LABS fuses the world’s most revered ethnobotanicals —such as Kratom, Kanna, and Kava, but not limited to them — into ultra-refined, high-potency formats designed to deliver clarity, calm, and elevated states of being.

What sets ELYTHRA LABS apart from other brands?

Every Elythra Labs product is developed in controlled environments using high-purity botanical extracts, carefully selected for their potency, consistency, and premium quality. No fillers. No shortcuts. Just pure, lab-grade excellence.

DISCOVER ELYTHRA LABS PRODUCT LINE

Introducing MIT70 by Elythra Labs — a premium sublingual tablet delivering 70 mg of pure mitragynine for fast, effective results. Designed for serious kratom enthusiasts, MIT70 blends high potency, clean energy, and a delicious tropical coconut flavor in a compact, no-fuss format. Whether you’re seeking enhanced focus, mood, or performance, this next-generation botanical supplement offers a reliable, elevated experience.

KANNA ULTRA EXTRACT— a groundbreaking sublingual microtablet delivering 5 mg of ultra-pure alkaloids (99%), equivalent to 100 mg of standard 5% Kanna extract. Often described as nature’s version of MDMA, this pharmaceutical-grade formula is crafted for experienced users seeking calm clarity, sociability, and emotional ease. Designed for precision, performance, and elevated mood, each tablet features a smooth Cotton Candy flavor for a dose that’s both effective and enjoyable. Discover next-level

focus and euphoria with Kanna from Elythra Labs.



Kava & Kratom Shot — the ultimate Kratom Shot , blending two of the most powerful and revered natural plants on the planet. Each 30 ml bottle delivers a potent combination of 50 mg mitragynine and 375 mg noble kavalactones, designed for deep calm, smooth focus, and natural relief. With a refreshing Piña Colada flavor and no mess or powders, this ready-to-drink elixir is a modern wellness tonic you’ll truly want to experience. If you’re serious about feeling good naturally, this is the shot you’ve been waiting for.