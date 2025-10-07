EMBRACE RETURN HOME TO CELEBRATE 30th ANNIVERSARY AT THE PIECE HALL – HEADLINE SHOW SUMMER 2026

Hometown heroes Embrace have been added to the headline line-up for next summer’s TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Calderdale’s very own indie legends return to The Piece Hall on Saturday June 13 for a show to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 10 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Formed in 1990 in the village of Bailiff Bridge – situated less than five miles from The Piece Hall – Embrace have scored three No.1 albums and six Top 10 singles in their career to date, selling more than two million albums in the process.

And the band – Danny McNamara, Richard McNamara, Steve Firth, Mike Heaton and Mickey Dale – are no strangers to The Piece Hall having twice played unforgettable sold-out headline shows at the historic venue in 2019 and 2023.

Frontman Danny said: “30 years feels like a milestone that needs celebrating for any band, but 30 years with the same line-up is really exceptional. Embrace have always been about family, and that extends to the fans too. So many times over the years when it looked like we were down and out the fans have lifted us back up.

“There’s too many highlights to mention, but I can honestly say the thing that I’m most proud of is the love we’ve always felt from the fans, which only seems to have grown and grown over the years.

“To celebrate we’re going to play another huge homecoming show at The Piece Hall. It’s going to be epic – a celebration of everything Embrace stand for – and I honestly can’t wait!”

Embrace will be joined on the night by Scottish alternative rock greats Idlewild – whose own stellar 30-year career has included three UK Top 10 albums and tours with the likes REM, U2 and Pearl Jam. Opening the show will be Halifax’s very own The Hazy Janes whose blues punk anthems Blow Off The Dust and Yellow Belly Blues have won them rave reviews and regular slots on BBC Introducing.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Embrace’s 30th anniversary celebrations simply wouldn’t be complete without an epic homecoming show at The Piece Hall!

“The town is still talking about their last appearance which was a huge favourite with so many fans – so I can’t wait to see the energy they’ll bring.”

Embrace join Ethel Cain, The K’s, Opeth and David Gray among the first headliners to be announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026.

The announcements come hot-on-the-heels of another record-breaking year at The Piece Hall. This summer’s run of 36 headline shows saw 185,000 tickets sold – a new box office record for the historic West Yorkshire venue. Plans are well underway for another 30-plus shows next year.

For more information about The Piece Hall please visit thepiecehall.co.uk

TK MAX PRESENTS LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL 2026

JUN 13 EMBRACE + IDLEWILD + The HAZY JANES

JUN 20 ETHEL CAIN

JUL 5 DAVID GRAY + THE DIVINE COMEDY

AUG 1 OPETH

AUG 8 THE K’S