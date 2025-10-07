Past meets electric future: Škoda breathes new life into the iconic 110 R

Škoda design team re-imagines classic 110 R Coupé

Clean-sheet rework features all-electric drivetrain and rear-wheel drive

Motorsport features include roll cage and centre-lock wheels

Digital mirrors and concealed headlights improve aero efficiency

Original 110 R coupe spawned a host of race and rally models

Milton Keynes, 06 October 2025 – Škoda has always had one eye on the future while never forgetting the legends that built its past. With 130 years of history under its wheels, the brand can draw on a remarkable back catalogue of classic models that have shaped automotive history.

As part of its creative process, Škoda’s design team often looks back to the brand’s most iconic models, reinterpreting them through the lens of its Modern Solid design philosophy. The latest classic to be reimagined for the electric era is the legendary Škoda 110 R coupé – a pioneering model that not only captured the hearts of drivers in its day but also laid the foundations for some of Škoda’s most successful rally and race cars.

Škoda’s 2025 110 R reboot is the work of Richard Švec, a designer at Škoda Auto who works in the digital modelling team. His passion for the 110 R has inspired him to craft a bold, forward-looking reimagining of the Coupé for the electric age.

Despite drawing obvious inspiration from the classic 1970s model, Richard’s take on the 110 R is anything but retro. Instead, it’s a clean-sheet vision that carefully integrates subtle nods to the original, while embracing the crisp proportions and uncluttered surfaces that define Škoda’s new Modern Solid design language.

With a strong stance, taut surfaces and geometric shapes, the 110 R is a coupé that captures the elegance and boldness of the original. Skoda’s incredible motorsport heritage is evident too: flared arches, a visible roll cage, centre-lock wheels, and ribbed detailing on the bonnet pay subtle homage to the legendary 130 RS.

From the start of the design process, the 2025 110 R was envisaged with electric propulsion and a rear-wheel drive layout – the latter element remaining faithful to the original. To help reinforce the visual link between the concept and its inspiration, the new version features distinctive side air intakes that take on a new function as cooling ducts for the battery pack. “Because an EV doesn’t need the same kind of cooling system as a combustion car, I was able to keep the shapes and surfaces beautifully clean,” says Richard.

Hi-tech features play a starring role too. Low-drag cameras replace conventional mirrors, while the headlights are concealed beneath sliding covers that only reveal themselves when in use. “Lighting tells you so much about a car’s era,” Richard explains. “Reusing round headlights or retro tail lamps would have been too backward-looking. Instead, I used Škoda’s new Tech-loop lighting signature, recently introduced with the Vision O concept.”

Other details include a striking black front panel that integrates a host of sensors, vertical LED running lights, and an illuminated Škoda badge. At the rear, a standalone glowing logo takes centre stage, mirrored on the wheels and even within the rear windows.

Explaining the overall design concept, Richard explains: “I didn’t want to recreate the past. The goal was to capture the spirit of the 110 R in a car that feels innovative and absolutely contemporary. Finding the right balance between heritage and modernity was the real challenge.

“I’ve always been drawn to elegant cars – those with clean surfaces and simple details. That’s exactly what the 110 R did so well. It was stylish, but it also had real motorsport credibility. That combination fascinated me.”

The rebooted vision of the 110 R was brought to life using both traditional and digital tools. Richard began with sketches before evolving the design into a 3D digital model, giving the coupé a striking presence, even in concept form.

Like Škoda’s other reimagined classics, such as the Felicia Fun and Favorit, the 110 R concept is purely a design study at this stage with no plans for production. However, the brand’s classic designs and rich heritage continue to inform Škoda’s design teams as they develop and craft the next generation of cars.

Škoda 110 R: The Coupé That Defined an Era

Produced at the Kvasiny plant between 1970 and 1980, the 110 R coupé was a car that perfectly captured the spirit of its time. Derived from the Škoda 110 sedan and first introduced to the UK in 1971, it stood out with its sleek design, rear-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive layout, a combination that gave it both character and charm.

Under the bonnet sat an uprated 1,107cc four-cylinder engine delivering 62 PS, paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Lightweight at just 880 kilograms and boasting a surprisingly aerodynamic profile, the 110 R could reach 90 mph – an impressive figure for the day.

More than just a road car, the 110 R also became the springboard for Škoda’s motorsport ambitions. It provided the foundation for the extreme 200 RS prototype and, later, the legendary 130 RS, one of the most successful rally and circuit racers of its generation.

The 110 R remains a true Škoda icon – a symbol of style, performance and motorsport heritage.