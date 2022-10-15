Local Emergency Services Teams delivered a full day of practical road-safety workshops to Sixth Form students to highlight the dangers that are faced every day on the roads.

Over 120 Year 13 students at Richmond Sixth Form College spent a full day attending presentations and hands-on activities with staff from Police, Fire and Ambulance Services, and the Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP).

The day focused on prevention but also on reaction so that the students were aware of what to do if the worst happens while they are out and about. The students attended a carousel of activities, all targeted at raising awareness of how to make their use of the road and foot/bridleway network a safer one.

Mark Bastow, Crew Manger at Richmond Fire Station, said: “Although not a pleasant subject to discuss, all of the students we encountered were engaged and equally answered all of our questions and asked plenty of very relevant questions of their own. We set up a realistic scenario that could happen anywhere and we were very happy that the students willingly and sensibly joined in to learn how their intervention at a real scenario could potentially save lives.”

Many of the workshops were interactive. Staff from Richmond Fire Station attended with two fire engines and a host of equipment, including cutting tools. In addition, they brought a car that was seriously damaged in a crash to simulate an accident with staff taking on the roles of an injured driver and passenger, and a casualty who had been hit by a car. Students were taken through the process of how to react and what to do if they came across such an emergency. This included; how to prioritise their actions from assessing the scene, calling 999, reviewing the injuries of the casualties and if it was appropriate for them to administer any basic first aid or trying to make the situation safer.

Ellen Atkinson, Head Girl, said: “I gained new and useful information during the emergency services day on Wednesday. It was extremely relevant to me as next year I am looking to do paramedic science at University so it was a valuable experience to take part in hands-on simulated scenarios.”

Staff from the Police Service brought one of their safety camera vans and talked to students about the effects of speeding and the role that distractions have in a road traffic collision. They also spoke about the implications of not following the highway code, as well as instructions on what to do to temporarily manage a road traffic incident until help arrives. In addition, students had the opportunity to step inside the vehicle and see how the cameras work in action.

As well as having the opportunity to do CPR training with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the students learned about what to do in the event of injury in an accident. This included emergency first aid, how to calm people down if they are first on ‘the scene’ and how to keep calm.

The session with the Community Alcohol Partnership team developed students’ understanding of the impacts that alcohol and drug misuse can have on road users.

Ian Dawson, co-ordinator of the event and the young driver advocate for the local branch of the Institute of Advanced Motorists, said: “The day was a resounding success. It was an impressive sight to see the students fully engaged in the practical activities with the Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service. This has really helped to drive the message home to the students about the importance of road safety, speed awareness and what to do in the event of an accident.”

Sally Byrom, Head of Year, added: “We cannot thank the staff from the Emergency Services enough. To give up their time and to bring so much equipment to demonstrate everything so visually was fantastic. Our students have gained some important knowledge and skills which are relevant to the real world. They are better prepared to help to keep themselves and others safe and be the best that they can be in the event of facing and emergency situation.”