EMG Solicitors celebrate latest round of promotions

(From: top left to right: Emma Etherington, Mike Cattermole and Nicola Ife and bottom left to right: Charlotte Greenwell, Claire French and Daisy Hebblethwaite.)

EMG Solicitors who have offices in Durham, Newcastle, Darlington, Penrith and Manchester is celebrating six senior promotions. And in a year that marks the company’s 10th anniversary.

Based at their headquarters in Durham, Charlotte Greenwell moves to Associate in the Court of Protection (COP) Health & Welfare team, and Mike Cattermole and Claire French are promoted to Associate and Senior Associate in the Wills, Trusts & Probate department. In Gosforth, Nicola Ife is promoted to Associate in the COP Property & Affairs team with Emma Etherington progressing to Associate in Wills, Trusts & Probate. In Darlington, Daisy Hebblethwaite is promoted to Associate in the Family department.

The promotions are testament to their hard work and EMG’s ongoing investment in their people and commitment to career progression at all levels.

The recent promotions however aren’t the only recognition that the firm’s colleagues have received. With EMG Solicitors recently crowned Private Client Firm of the Year 2024 at The Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards in March.

Emma Gaudern, Managing Director of EMG Solicitors said:

“Our people really do remain at the heart of the EMG business and their development will always be a key priority for us. Helping our people thrive is a big part of our culture here, not only in supporting our outstanding client service levels but ensuring we continue to be a great place to work. In 10 years, we have come a long way as a business and that is solely down to our wonderful people.

We are passionate about creating an environment where everyone can thrive and benefit from the great career opportunities we have available. This is something that we support through our fantastic career development programme.

I know that Charlotte, Mike, Claire, Nicola, Emma and Daisy will flourish in their new roles and continue to be a real credit to the EMG family. And I’d like to wish them all the very best.”

Claire French, Senior Associate in the Wills, Trusts & Probate team said:

“It’s lovely to be recognised with my promotion to Senior Associate. Working at EMG is fantastic. They genuinely have a wonderfully caring, supportive, driven and passionate culture and it’s great to be part of it. I really admire the forward-thinking approach of the firm, how they stay ahead of the curve in all aspects and the way they support and develop colleagues, so they can be their best. Their community involvement is also something to be admired, particularly their work through the EMG Charitable Fund and the WonderLAN Ball that raises well needed funds for the charity Headway.

It’s also the simple things too like working with like-minded colleagues who are enthusiastic and motivated about what they do. It’s been great to be part of the firm’s 10 year anniversary celebrations. Here’s to the next 10 years!”