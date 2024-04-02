£1.9m investment in Blyth water supplies

Water workers are busy renewing more than 11km of pipework in Blyth to protect customers’ supplies and enhance the network across the area.

Northumbrian Water is investing £1.9m in the work, which is due to be run until August 2024, with customer service pipes to 1,200 properties also being replaced around the Plessey Road area of the town.

As well as replacing the old cast iron pipes with new, durable plastic piping, the water company and its partner, United Living, are adding additional valves into the network. This will not only help to protect water quality, but also increase the ability to keep more customers’ water flowing in the case of a burst.

During the course of the work, United Living has a dedicated Customer Service Technician working with the team, keeping in regular contact with customers in advance of, and while work is taking place near their properties.

Brian Hardy, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This investment is helping to not only ensure customers in Blyth continue to receive clean, clear and great tasting tap water, it’s also enhancing our network in a way that makes it more resilient, helping protect customers’ supplies.

“With work like this, it’s inevitable that people face the potential for disruption, so we are working closely with customers, including through United Living’s dedicated liaison technician, to keep them fully informed and to be on hand quickly, should they have any concerns.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while we carry out this work to improve and protect their supplies.”