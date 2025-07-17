Nankang Tyre UK announces official tyre partnership with Santa Pod Raceway

Nankang Tyre UK and Santa Pod Raceway are pleased to announce the launch of an important new Official Tyre Partnership. Having concluded the central deal, the partners’ managements are working enthusiastically to activate mutual growth plans to benefit both parties.

Nankang Tyre UK’s Chad Price said: “One of the key reasons we chose to partner with Santa Pod—The UK’s premier drag strip—is our deep admiration for how its events are branded and promoted. Santa Pod’s world-class reputation and expertly crafted advertising are truly impressive. We’re confident this collaboration will drive significant advantages for our business, from boosted tyre sales to enriched marketing exposure. It’s a strategic move we’re enthusiastic about, and we look forward to working closely together over the coming years.”

Santa Pod Raceway’s Commercial Manager Caroline Holden said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Nankang Tyres as an official tyre partner. Their commitment to performance, innovation, and motorsport excellence aligns perfectly with our own values. With their proven track record in high-performance tyre technology, Nankang is a fantastic fit for our performance, drift and enthusiast events. We look forward to an exciting partnership that keeps our participants pushing the limits.”

So what is the thread that links Europe’s premier drag racing venue with a state-of-the-art tyre manufacturer originating in Taiwan? There’s more to the Santa Pod story than 300mph Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Cars and the hulking, specialised slicks that transmit their power to the ground. ‘Conventional’ drag races are just part of the Santa Pod programme of 60-plus events each year.

There are the huge festivals, such as Bug Jam and Ultimate Street Car; an array of modified and enthusiast car shows – The Fast Show, Revvd Up!, Das GTI Show, JapShow among them; and events dedicated to individual marques – BMW Show, Vauxhall Show, Ford Mega Weekend, and others. Street-and-strip is a growing sphere of motoring activity, and then there are the frequent public track days – Run What Ya Brung for all-comers on the dragstrip, Drift What Ya Brung for the drifting community on Santa Pod’s extensive paved acres. And it doesn’t only happen on four wheels – there are motorcycles aplenty too.

And they all need tyres!

All this is right up Nankang’s street. Nankang Tyre UK offers a huge product range and the Santa Pod partnership adds a fertile new market for the company’s established distribution network to serve from its headquarters hub in West Bromwich and the growing range of Nankang Performance Centres rolled out across the UK. It also adds a fresh dimension to Nankang’s existing specialist motorsport market, already established in circuit racing, sprinting and hill climbing, grass track and off-road competition. Nankang’s world-class motorsport tyre range has already earned multiple podiums and championships. Now invigorating new worlds of drag and drift beckon.

There is full information about Nankang Tyre UK and the history of Nankang’s production in Taiwan at www.nankangtyre.co.uk.

Detailed particulars of Santa Pod Raceway’s activities and operations are available at www.santapod.com.

About Santa Pod Raceway

Santa Pod Raceway, located in Bedfordshire, is the premier drag racing venue in Europe. Santa Pod has earned a reputation as the ultimate destination for drag racing enthusiasts, offering world-class facilities and hosting some of the most prestigious and diverse events in the motorsport calendar.