Jobs@SkillsHub, a free job matching service for job seekers and employers, now has more than 600 people actively looking for jobs, training and work experience.

As businesses begin to reopen in line with the Government’s roadmap to lifting lockdown restrictions throughout April and May, Newcastle City Council is urging employers to support the hundreds of local people looking for work.

Jobs@SkillsHub provides businesses with the opportunity to tap into local talent and to play their part in reducing rising unemployment levels in the city. The service offers employers free vacancy advertising and hands on support to find the right candidates for their roles. This service not only helps local employers to fill roles quickly, they can also find out more about the latest incentives to help future proof and safeguard their business, such as paid six-month placements for young people through the Kickstart Scheme.

Recent figures published by the Office of National Statistics show that 7.6% of the population in Newcastle – a staggering 15,585 people, were on Jobseekers Allowance or Universal Credit and looking for work in February 2021. This is an increase of 67% from the previous year, as a result of the unprecedented impact on the job economy caused by the pandemic.

Jobs@SkillsHub support local people who are unemployed, at risk of redundancy or looking to change career, through fast access to local job opportunities, apprenticeships, training – including information on courses to gain new skills, employment advice, financial support, and access to a variety of employment partners.

Newcastle University, who is a registered employer on Jobs@SkillsHub, has been using the service since its launch late last year.

Speaking about the job matching service, Karen Povey, People Services Business Partner (Recruitment) at Newcastle University said:

“Newcastle University uses the Jobs@SkillsHub portal to help advertise opportunities. It encourages individuals who may not be aware of the variety of roles the University has available. Jobs@Skills Hub is easy to use, and the service and support provided has been hugely beneficial in helping us recruit the right people for our roles.”

Jennifer Hartley, Head of Economic Development, Newcastle City Council added:

“It has been incredible to see people returning to the city centre last week as more and more businesses have been able to reopen, particularly in the hospitality and retail sectors.

“It is so important that the city’s employers support local people back to work as they look to recruit new staff during this time. Jobs@SkillsHub helps get these local jobs out to local people looking for work, and we encourage employers to sign-up and play their part in helping our economic recovery.”

Funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s COVID-19 Capacity Fund, Jobs@SkillsHub was launched by Newcastle City Council to tackle rising unemployment due to job losses and redundancies caused by the impact of Covid-19. It complements existing services provided by the Skills Hub who have supported hundreds of people into education, work, or training.

If you are unemployed and looking for work or an employer looking for support to fill your vacancies sign up at www.skillshubnewcastle.co.uk.