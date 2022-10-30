Engenera Renewables Group, one of the UK’s leading renewable energy companies, has shown its support for a Scottish Unified Rugby team, the Ayrshire Clan, by providing sponsorship to help it cover equipment and training costs.

Unified Rugby was set up so that players with physical and learning disabilities can train, play, socialise and compete alongside able-bodied players in the same team, playing contact and touch rugby. It was first pioneered in Scotland in 2012 by Trust Rugby International in partnership with the NHS and the Scottish Government.

There are now seven Unified Rugby ‘clans’ around Scotland, who play against each other and mainstream clubs, supported by Scottish Rugby Development regional teams.

The Ayrshire Clan is an inclusive, mixed ability team based near Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire. It is an independent club registered with Scottish Rugby, and as such, must raise its own funds through fundraising events, donations and corporate sponsorship.

The clan is supported in part by Kilmarnock Rugby Club, whose training facilities the Ayrshire Clan are able to use during the summer months. However, during the winter, the clan must rely on hiring facilities at a nearby school gymnasium for training. The club also requires ongoing funds for equipment and transport costs to enable the team to travel across Scotland for matches.

Engenera’s sponsorship will go towards covering the clan’s ongoing costs for the 2022/23 season, and in return will see its corporate logo appear on the team shirt.

The renewables company works as a decarbonisation partner with large organisations looking to reduce their carbon emissions and operate using cleaner, greener – and often cheaper – energy. Though based in Newcastle in the North East of England, the company has a number of links to Scotland, with several members of staff being born and brought up there, and having recently opened an office in the country.

Notably, the business has completed work on the largest solar park with a private wire connection in the whole of England. The landmark project represents a sign of the future as large corporates, pressured by rising energy bills and government targets, increasingly embrace all forms of renewable energy.

Now, Engenera has embarked on a major drive to help more large businesses reduce their carbon emissions. It works with clients on a range of renewable technologies, including commercial solar PV and battery storage, air and ground source heat pumps, combined heat and power, electric vehicle charging points and LED lighting.

As it continues to drive into the utility scale sector, it is actively looking for more large projects to work on – and has stressed that it has the funding behind it to start on such projects, of any size, immediately.

Jamie Morrison, Chief Commercial Officer, Engenera, said:

“We are delighted to be able to help the Ayrshire Clan with its equipment and training costs for the coming season. Unified Rugby is a fantastic idea that allows people of all abilities to compete, support and socialise with one another on the rugby field. We wish the team the best of luck and every success for its forthcoming matches, and most importantly, hope the team enjoy the camaraderie which is such a big part of the sport.”

Scott Jenkinson, Ayrshire Clan Unified Rugby team, said: