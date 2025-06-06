England vs Andorra 2025: Tuchel’s Lions Scrape 1–0 Win in World Cup Qualifier

England narrowly beat Andorra 1–0 in their World Cup 2026 qualifier on June 7, but the performance raised serious concerns ahead of tougher fixtures. Harry Kane’s second-half strike proved to be the difference, as Thomas Tuchel’s side struggled to break down the 164th-ranked team in the world.

Despite collecting three points and keeping a clean sheet, the England vs Andorra 2025 match has sparked widespread criticism, with fans and pundits questioning the team’s tactics, urgency, and attacking creativity.

⚽ England 1–0 Andorra: Match Recap – World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Date : 7 June 2025

Competition : FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Venue : Estadi Nacional, Andorra

Final Score : Andorra 0–1 England

Goalscorer: Harry Kane (50’)

England dominated possession but struggled to turn their superiority into goals. The breakthrough came in the 50th minute after a well-worked move involving Noni Madueke and Curtis Jones, who delivered the assist for Kane to finish calmly.

Although England created several half-chances and had numerous corners, their lack of pace and invention in the final third meant the result was far closer than expected.

🗣️ Thomas Tuchel Slams Performance After England vs Andorra 2025

England manager Thomas Tuchel voiced strong criticism post-match. “We didn’t show enough hunger or intensity,” he told reporters. “That’s not the standard we expect at international level.”

Tuchel, appointed after Gareth Southgate stepped down, has now guided England to three consecutive wins in Group K. But the unconvincing display against Andorra highlighted tactical flaws and raised concerns about team morale and preparation.

📉 Player Ratings: Poor Scores Reflect England’s Lacklustre Display

Following the England vs Andorra result, media outlets issued damning player ratings:

Jordan Henderson : 2/10 – anonymous and error-prone

Declan Rice : 4/10 – struggled to assert midfield dominance

Harry Kane : 6/10 – scored the winner but isolated for long periods

Jude Bellingham : 5/10 – flashes of quality, but no end product

Noni Madueke: 7/10 – one of the few bright sparks

talkSPORT and other major outlets described the match as “one of England’s dullest wins in recent memory.”

📊 England World Cup Qualifying Table – Group K (as of June 8, 2025)

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA Points England 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 Ukraine 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 Slovenia 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Andorra 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

England remain top of Group K, but their next match against Slovenia at Wembley on June 11, 2025 is being viewed as a key test of Tuchel’s leadership and tactical plans.

👥 Fan Backlash and Media Reaction

Fans at the Estadi Nacional voiced their displeasure with jeers at halftime and full-time. Many took to social media to criticise England’s lack of urgency and Tuchel’s conservative tactics.

The Guardian described the result as “uninspiring”, while The Times went further, calling it “one of England’s worst-ever performances against a minnow.”

🔮 What’s Next for England in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

England will look to bounce back with a more convincing performance at Wembley Stadium on June 11, 2025, when they host Slovenia. With Ukraine close behind in the group, dropping points at home could put added pressure on Tuchel’s project.

Tuchel will need to find answers quickly—particularly in attack—if England are to live up to expectations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

