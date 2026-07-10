England’s World Cup win sparks rush for Miami as fans eye Norway quarter-final

England’s dramatic 3-2 World Cup victory over Mexico has sent supporters racing to book trips to the United States, with online searches for flights to Miami soaring in the hours after the final whistle.

Google search data shows interest in “flights to Miami” spiked at around 4am UK time on Monday, as England sealed their place in Saturday’s quarter-final against Norway and fans began looking at making a last-minute trip to cheer on the Three Lions.

The surge comes as new research from Post Office Travel Money Card reveals football fans are no strangers to making spontaneous spending decisions when their team is winning.

More than a third (37%) of supporters admit they’re more likely to splash out after seeing their team score, with the average fan spending as much as £188 on celebrations, including food, drinks, merchandise and other impulse purchases.

After England found the net three times against Mexico, that could equate to an average celebratory spend of £564 per fan.

The research also suggests the excitement doesn’t stop at the final whistle. More than a third (36%) of supporters admit they’ve woken up after a match and realised they’d spent more than intended, while almost one in three (31%) say they simply enjoy living in the moment when football fever takes hold.

Travelling abroad to watch football is becoming increasingly popular too. Half of fans surveyed said they’ve travelled overseas primarily for a match, while 30% admit they spend more money when supporting their team in another country.

The biggest reasons include being in “holiday mode” (47%), treating the trip as a special occasion (37%) and getting caught up in the atmosphere (37%).

Laura Plunkett, Head of Travel Money at Post Office, said: “Big football moments often lead to spontaneous decisions, whether that’s buying the next round, booking another trip or deciding to follow your team overseas.

“With England now preparing for a huge quarter-final against Norway, it’s no surprise we’re seeing supporters looking at flights to Miami. For anyone making the journey, it’s worth planning how you’ll manage your spending before you travel so you can focus on enjoying the experience.”

She added: “A travel money card lets fans load currency before they leave, track their spending while they’re away and avoid worrying about exchange rates during the tournament.”

With excitement building ahead of Saturday’s knockout clash, it appears many England supporters are already considering turning their World Cup dream into a transatlantic getaway.