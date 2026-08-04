NORTH EAST PROVES IT LIKES TO BE TERRIFIED AFTER RECORD BREAKING SALES FOR SCARE ATTRACTION

THE spookiest month of the year might be a way off – but North East people are proving there’s no time like the present for preparing to be scared.

Psycho Path, the award-winning scare park which runs annually at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield, has revealed that it has had record sales ahead of opening on 26 September.

The organisers – which run the attraction across weekends right up until 5 November – release tickets each year in various phases and for the first time ever the demand has been so high that the first three phases are completely sold out, Phase Four tickets now on sale.

The return of all of the popular attractions plus the brand new scare, Flightpath 666, set inside a real life passenger plane, has had fans flooding to secure their tickets, worried they might otherwise miss out on the event which is a sellout every year.

Vandalised – which sees visitors piled into vans and taken on a terrifying journey – will see more vans added and more roads while the popular Dolls House is being expanded.

The terrifying clown maze, Iscream is being tweaked, as is Crawl Space where brave participants literally face their fears in while crawling around on their hands and knees.

This time round the team behind Psycho Path have also introduced Neurotica Hospital, a brand new stage show which will centre around the obsession with cosmetic surgery.

The popular Isolation – where brave visitors open doors and head into the unknown to come face to face with a selection of horrors – has also been expanded with additional doors added.

Christiano Crawford, one of the co-directors of Psycho Path and the lead scare creator, is delighted with the response so far.

“Psycho Path is always so popular but we’ve never had tickets sell out as quickly as this,” he said.

“And the good news is we still have lots more to reveal, with the team working together non- stop to ensure we make this Halloween season bigger and better than ever before.

“We want to show everyone that our commitment to being the best and giving our guests something new and exciting every year is of the ultimate importance to our fear -filled mission statement.

“We can’t wait for Psycho Path this year.”

Tickets for Psycho Path are available at https://www.psycho-path.co.uk/