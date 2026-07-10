We Heard You Lost Your Voice…’ Jakemans Rushes Bespoke ‘ROAR RELIEF’ Lozenges to England Captain After Viral Post-Match Interview

UK’s No.1 lozenge brand creates a custom pack after croaky celebrations hit the headlines.

England may have found their voice, but after the England captain’s croaky post-match interview went viral this week, Lincolnshire menthol lozenge brand, Jakemans has stepped in with an emergency delivery, designed to soothe sore throats.

Proudly UK family-owned, Jakemans has created a bespoke lozenge pack, producing a one-off ‘ROAR RELIEF‘ edition which will be dispatched to the England camp.

The bespoke Cherry flavour pack has been designed to help keep the England captain’s voice match-fit, for 90 minutes of shouting, celebrating and singing.

Aden Kelly, Sales Director at Jakemans, said: “When we saw Monday’s interview, we thought someone needs to quickly get our skipper a Jakemans.

“The captain’s voice is almost as important as his right foot, and England needs to be firing on all cylinders. So, we’ve created a bespoke Jakemans pack just for him and the team to share.

“Alongside the personalised pack, the entire England squad will also receive a stash of Jakemans menthol lozenges to keep the celebrations and singing in full force.”

The special ROAR RELIEF pack is inspired by the millions of supporters singing their hearts out to their national football teams. And the brand’s own research suggests they’re not alone.

Six in ten Brits admit they’ve lost or strained their voice after singing.

Eight in ten say singing instantly boosts their mood.

57% say singing together creates a stronger sense of togetherness.

For fans looking to enjoy the same Jakemans as their team and soothe their voices, the original Cherry flavour Jakemans and many other delicious flavours are available from Amazon, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Boots, Superdrug, ASDA, Waitrose, Morrisons, The Range, Savers, B&M, Home Bargains as well as many other retailers across the country.