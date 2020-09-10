Wilton Recovery is set to launch a pioneering process designed to cut manufacturing costs and reduce the amount of material currently going to landfill.

Teesside entrepreneur Allan Hoggarth has invested £300,000 in the business after recruiting a Doctor of Engineering to develop the innovative technique which was recently patented.

The company is currently constructing a plant on the Wilton International Site, near Redcar, and aims to begin operations later this autumn.

Wilton Recovery will work with other companies involved in Teesside’s chemical industry cluster – taking recycled product and converting it into powder form that is then able to be reintroduced into the manufacturing process.

Due to conditions of confidentiality, it is not yet able to reveal the exact details of the business.

Mr Hoggarth said that Wilton Recovery will create an initial five jobs and has set a target to achieve a turnover of £500,000 in its first year.

He added: “In layman’s terms, we will place recycled material into what is effectively a giant blender that breaks it down into powder which can then be reused in place of more expensive primary elements.”

It is estimated that the process will save clients in the region of £1,700 per tonne together with £300 in landfill costs.

“Wilton Recovery will make a significant contribution to the region’s circular economy – reusing, recycling, and extending the life of materials to reduce our carbon footprint. It will also divert a significant amount of this material from landfill, where it takes more than 1,000 years to decompose.

“At our core, Wilton Recovery is an industrial trouble-shooter, understanding other companies’ issues and difficulties and delivering responsive and environmentally friendly solutions.

“This innovative process has the potential to put this region on the map. We want to be the market leader in reprocessing these materials whilst at the same time using Teesside ingenuity to create local jobs.

“We have a great deal of ambition and this is just the start. The potential is huge, and this process could be replicated around the globe.

“Our Doctor of Engineering is already investigating just how this process can be applied to other materials.

Once up and running, Wilton Recovery aims to process a minimum 50 tonnes of the material per month – whilst having the capacity to handle much more as the business grows.