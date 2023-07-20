Entries open for first Wearside Businesswomen Awards

Entries and nominations are now open for the inaugural Wear Businesswomen Awards to celebrate the region’s female high achievers.

The first Wear Businesswomen Awards will take the form of a prestigious ceremony in the Montgomery Suite at Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light on the evening of Thursday, October 12.

Organised by Wear Business in association with the University of Sunderland, the event will shine a light on the region’s female high achievers, creating role models to inspire the next generation.

With up to 12 awards up for grabs including individual categories, it’s certain to be an evening of positivity, inspiration and celebration.

The event will be hosted by experienced radio presenter Charlie Charlton with Dame Irene Hays as keynote speaker.

Dame Irene, who is the owner and chair of Sunderland-headquartered Hays Travel, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with the awards and to be sponsoring the Wear Businesswoman of the Year category.

“It’s so important to recognise and celebrate the Wearside women who contribute so much to the vitality and vibrancy of the region.

“It’s also important to encourage and promote the next generation of Wearside businesswomen, and these awards do both.

“I’m really looking forward to the awards night on October 12 – I’m sure we’ll all have a great evening.”

Wear Business consultant editor Rob Lawson, pictured with Dame Irene, said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of Hays Travel and, in particular, Irene, who is a well-known and respected figure on the Wear business scene.

“Irene is passionate about supporting local businesses and celebrating the fantastic people behind them, and the Wear Businesswomen Awards will provide us with a strong platform to raise the profile of and celebrate some of the fantastic women working in business across our region.”

Entries, which are free of charge, are being sought for a number of company awards, while nominations are also open for individuals.

If you think your company or someone you know fits the bill, you have until the entry/nomination deadline of Wednesday, August 15.

The sponsors of each category will judge all entries for their category and choose a shortlist. Five sponsors will then score the shortlists, with the highest combined score chosen as the winner.

Click here to read more about the awards and see the list of questions for each category: Wear Businesswomen Awards – Entry Forms – Wear Business

Here’s the full list of categories and sponsors for the inaugural Wear Businesswomen Awards:

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

Business of the Year – sponsored by Sunderland City Council

Small Business of the Year – sponsored by University of Sunderland School of Business

Training & Apprenticeships – sponsorship available

Charity/Voluntary – sponsored by MAC Trust

Best New Business – sponsorship available

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Wear Businesswoman of the Year – sponsored by Hays Travel

Lifelong Inspiration – sponsored by Sunderland College

Breaking the Mould – sponsored by Jacksons Law Firm

Inspiring Others – sponsored by County Durham Community Foundation

Student of the Year – sponsorship available

Shortlist Films Sponsor: Dodio

Programme Sponsor: Richard Reed Solicitors

Welcome Drinks Sponsor: North East BIC

Table Wine Sponsor: sponsorship available

Click here to find out more about the remaining sponsorship opportunities: Wear-Businesswomen-Awards-Media-Pack.pdf

