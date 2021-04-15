EnviroBuild has announced that, as of 2021, the entire Hyperion Composite range is now being produced using 100% renewable energy. EnviroBuild’s vision is to lead a sustainable revolution in the construction industry and the company has assured that all future production of decking, cladding and fencing will point to a much greener future.

The manufacture of Hyperion Composite materials is one of the largest components of energy requirement in the total supply chain. Previous efforts to reduce the environmental impact of each product started with the installation of solar panels on the factory site to help reduce the grid-based energy consumption. This was a welcome improvement, but there was still significant savings required to fully reduce production-based energy emissions.

James Brueton, the co-founder of EnviroBuild, said, “This is exciting progress for EnviroBuild as we’re consistently looking to improve the sustainability of our offering at every stage. This move to wind power will have a huge impact on what we’re able to provide for our customers, ensuring there doesn’t need to be a compromise between quality or sustainability.”

By moving to wind power, EnviroBuild will be going one step further in its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. The new changes guarantee that all production of composite decking, cladding and fencing will be running completely on renewable energy via Green Energy Certificates. After switching to renewable wind energy, Hyperion Decking will now produce the equivalent of 29.2% less carbon dioxide emissions across its lifetime.

This announcement is just one step in the journey towards a more sustainable future. EnviroBuild’s current Life Cycle Assessments, in which every stage of the supply chain is being analysed carefully, will continue to present new opportunities to improve and develop upon their already industry-leading sustainability. The continued work to identify further means for improving the company’s sustainability credentials will help to reduce the lifetime environmental impact of all EnviroBuild products.

Environmental Product Declarations for every sustainable decking, cladding and fencing product from the brand are expected to be published within the next few months. These documents, which will detail the total sustainable impact of each product in the Hyperion range, are part of EnviroBuild’s efforts towards more transparent reporting about their production processes.

By making this data available and pinpointing the areas where improvements have been made, they can be sure that the company is paving the way towards a more sustainable industry. Customers can feel confident knowing that no compromise has been made between quality or sustainability in producing good value materials for EnviroBuild products.

EnviroBuild

Quality sustainable building materials without compromise

EnviroBuild is the UK’s leading builders’ merchant for sustainable building materials. They apply the latest technological innovations to provide highly engineered and lasting environmentally friendly solutions over traditional building materials. With over 60 years of experience in the construction industry, EnviroBuild are leaders in their field, and providing a quality experience for customers is at the core of their values. Their highly trained expert team are on-hand to help customers at every stage of their project, from take-off to completion.

Most recently, EnviroBuild launched new composite decking boards to join the Pioneer and Frontier lines in the highly successful Hyperion range. Hyperion Explorer has on one side a luxury, authentic textured wood grain effect and on the other a traditional grooved finish, giving homeowners the choice for their garden project. The game-changing Hyperion decking boards, in addition to the cladding and fencing ranges of the same name, are now produced using renewable wind energy as well. These latest changes to the production method mean that Hyperion composite decking boards will now produce a whopping 59.67% less carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) across its lifetime than maintained timber deck boards.

Within the high-rise construction industry, EnviroBuild is not standing still either. The new 150 Aqua Channel aluminium decking system is their newest revolutionising non-combustible system on the market complying with the newest fire legislations. The decking boards can be installed alongside built-in drainage for effortless upkeep. Its modern take on decking means a flush insert can provide a smooth and continuous look or be removed to create a more traditional look of gapped individual boards. This ensures 150 Aqua-Channel caters to all preferences and can be used to create versatile designs.

Given the innovative nature of these materials and others EnviroBuild supplies, it is no surprise that the products are distributed across thousands of homes in the UK and are increasingly becoming the first choice for contractors, architects, landscapers, and construction firms. In 2020 alone, EnviroBuild brought on six new commercial projects during lockdown including Taylor Wimpey’s new homes development at Innsworth and CALA homes construction in Cheltenham. EnviroBuild also featured in the Guardian and on ITV. Their garden furniture collection – Galleon – was also recommended by the Independent and in 2020 saw a massive 250% increase on 2019 sales.

The business turned over £13 million in its last financial year and in quarter two of 2020 EnviroBuild reported a 45% increase in revenue on 2019’s figures and that increased even further in quarter three with a 51% rise in revenue via the retail sales division.

Above all, EnviroBuild’s mission remains to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the construction industry by providing high quality products that are consistently the better environmental choice over current traditional products on the market. For every product EnviroBuild sells, a pragmatic approach is taken to manufacture a commercially viable product with significant environmental benefits; whether using high levels of recycled material, renewable energy in production or intelligent design to reduce input material in finished goods without compromising a long operational life.

These careful assessments naturally resulted in several awards highlighting the company’s sustainable efforts. In 2018, EnviroBuild had been awarded the Federation of Small Business London Ethical and Green Business of the Year awards, and was presented with the Golden Apple Award for Environmental Best Practice within the “Building & Construction, Innovation” category at the International Green Apple Environment Awards. Most recently, they won the West London Business Award in the “Green Circular Economy Business of the Year” category at the start of 2021.

EnviroBuild also dedicates 10% of profits to sustainable causes, which is unmatched in the industry. From the beginning they have been supporting Rainforest Trust in their mission to protect endangered rainforests and species. They recently celebrated their 5th year of donations to the organisation and with those contributions protected nearly 250,000 acres equating to over 62million trees across Africa, South America, Central America and Asia.

EnviroBuild are true industry leaders in progressing the sustainability and environmental impact within the construction industry.

Products include:

Outdoor & garden

Indoor

Awards won: